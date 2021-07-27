Battlefield 2042 Seasons Rumored To Include A Ton Of Free Content

Battlefield 2042 will utilize a live service model to push season passes which publisher Electronic Arts has promised to be filled to the brim with fresh content.

While a post-release content roadmap remains to be detailed, well-known Battlefield (and Call of Duty) leaker Tom Henderson has taken to Twitter in the meanwhile to claim what players can expect each season pass to bring.

Henderson states that each new Battlefield 2042 season will see developer DICE introduce a brand new specialist, two new maps for All-Out Warfare, two new maps for Portal, a new story-driven update for Hazard Zone, at least a couple of new vehicles and about six new weapons for each of the three modes; all of which will be bundled inside of a season pass with a hundred unlockable tiers.

Each #BATTLEFIELD2042 Season; – 1 Specialist

– 2 New Maps

– 2 Portal Maps

– Hazard Zone Update (Story-driven)

– 6-8 New Weapons (for each mode)

– 2-3 New Vehicles (for each mode)

– 100 Season Tiers — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 22, 2021

Furthermore, all of the aforementioned content will be free as long as players are able to unlock them (specialists, weapons, vehicles) through progression.

Take note that Battlefield 2042 will feature both free and premium season passes for every season. DICE has confirmed that players should not be concerned with gameplay-related content being locked behind a paywall because the premium season pass will only differ in terms of cosmetics.

The model is the same as Call of Duty: Warzone where players level up their seasonal passes for free but without being able to unlock particular rewards at certain tiers. Though some operators do get locked behind a paywall, but specialists in Battlefield 2042 are different as they actually impact gameplay. It would hence be concerning if new specialists have to be purchased with real-world currency after paying a full retail price for the game itself.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.