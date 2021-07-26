Mortal Kombat 11 Hits 12 Million Sales As NRS Works On New Project

Mortal Kombat 11 has found another reason to celebrate, right after enjoying its two-year anniversary a couple of months back.

In a press release sent out earlier today, publisher Warner Bros. Games announced that Mortal Kombat 11 has now sold more than 12 million copies worldwide across all supported platforms, in turn boosting the lifetime sales of the Mortal Kombat franchise to more than 73 million copies sold to date.

Warner Bros. Games also pointed out that Mortal Kombat Mobile has surpassed 128 million installations and continues to see millions of active players every day across both consoles and mobile platforms.

“When Mortal Kombat launched nearly 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow into the franchise it is today with more than 73 million games sold,” said co-creator and creative director Ed Boon.

“We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have shown us over the years.”

Mortal Kombat 11 was launched back in April 2019 to critical acclaim. The new installment in the franchise also did well in paving way for a plethora of post-release content packs which included new fighters, new stages, new fatalities, new skins, and even a single-player story expansion.

However, that fairly impressive post-release content support came to an end earlier in the month when developer NetherRealm Studios announced that Mortal Kombat 11 was officially finished. The game will likely continue to receive minor stability updates and fixes. The developer though has moved on to work on its next project which naturally has all sorts of rumors in circulation.

NetherRealm Studios has been rumored to be working on a new Marvel-based fighting game for a while now. The rumor even saw Boon jump in to have a little fun by messing with his fans, which is saying much because he exclaimed a wish back in December for an opportunity to work on a Marvel vs. DC fighting game.

Before the Marvel rumors began to surface, NetherRealm Studios was naturally presumed to be working on a new Injustice 3 game which has traditionally followed a Mortal Kombat release.