Battlefield 2042 Seasons Rumored To Feature Earthquakes And Asteroids

There will be all sorts of natural calamities coming to Battlefield 2042 as part of an extensive post-release seasonal content plan.

According to a report by DualShockers earlier today, Battlefield 2042 will have thematic seasons (in some capacity) based on “big weather events.”

While it was already presumed as much, developer DICE is said to be drawing up numerous weather updates for the future. In addition to tornadoes and sandstorms, which have already been confirmed and showcased, Battlefield 2042 will apparently also get hit with tsunamis, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and even asteroids further down the line, among potentially others.

The word through the grapevine suggests that some of the new multiplayer maps will arrive with a new weather event to look forward to. Weather is designed to impact gameplay and as such, it is not hard to imagine an active volcano fuming over the course of a match before spilling magma to make a portion of the map inaccessible. The same goes for other weather events as well. Tsunamis could possibly sweep away players much like tornadoes while earthquakes could take down large structures and the players camping within.

Battlefield 2042 promises to solve a major concern which impacted previous installments: the lack of post-release content. The new installment will be a live service game and set to receive both free and premium battle passes for every season. That comes to four battle passes for four seasons in the first year alone.

Elsewhere, DICE recently confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will support cross-play but not between the two generations of consoles. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players will hence not be able to play together, and which goes the same between PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X for example.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.