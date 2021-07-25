The latest entry in the Orcs Must Die! Series introduces 12 weapons, along with 2 weapons in its DLC. We’ll be showing you all about the arsenal in this Orcs Must Die 3 Best Weapons Guide.

Orcs Must Die 3 Best Weapons

Every weapon in Orcs Must Die! 3 has its own benefits and effects on the enemies. There is also a drawback to every weapon such as No Headshots or Slow Reload Speed.

To upgrade weapons, you’re going to want to learn how to farm Skulls. Having the right weapons in Orcs Must Die 3 can really help with making your contraptions all the more deadly. You can check out our guide to learn a few tips on how to combine your brains and your brawns in Orcs Must Die 3!

Below, you will find all Orcs Must Die 3 weapons that you can play with, along with the upgrades, pros, and cons. With all this information you’ll be able to better assess Orcs Must Die 3 Best Weapons for your use.

Elven Shortsword

A short melee sword that can shoot a ranged attack that sends enemies 3 squares back. You can unlock this weapon after completing the Order Temple map.

Pros

Base Attack Damage – 24

Secondary Attack Damage – 70

Damage Per Second – 75

Cons

No Headshots

Upgrades

Secondary Charge Attack Speed increase – 4 skill points

Secondary Charge Attack Speed increase (Level 2) – 6 skill points

Secondary Charge Attack Speed increase (Level 3) – 8 skill points

Primary Attack Speed increase – 6 skill points

Enemies hit with Secondary Attacks will bleed – 6 skill points

Magic Longbow

Magic Longbow is the default weapon that Egan starts with. It is a long-range crossbow that shoots multiple arrows using a secondary attack.

Pros

Base Attack Damage – 22

Secondary Attack Charge Speed – 3 seconds

Damage Per Second – 31 to 44

Headshot Damage – 165

Cons

N/A

Upgrades

Primary Attack Rate increase – 4 skill points

Primary Attack Rate increase (Level 2) – 6 skill points

Primary Attack Rate increase (Level 3) – 8 skill points

Secondary Attack will fire burst shots in a straight line – 8 skill points

Enemies hit with Primary Attacks will bleed – 8 skill points

Bladestaff

This melee weapon is unlocked using 4 skulls which knocks back enemies using secondary attack. Light, medium, and heavy enemies are knocked back by 1sq, 2sq, and 3sq respectively.

Pros

Base Attack Damage – 36

You can hit multiple enemies with the primary attack.

Damage Per Second – 20

Cons

No Headshots

Upgrades

Mana costs are reduced – 3 skill points

Mana costs are reduced (Level 2) – 4 skill points

Mana costs are reduced (Level 3) – 5 skill points

Primary Attack will heal you – 6 skill points

Enemies hit with Secondary Attacks will be knocked back further by 1sq – 6 skill points

Chain Lightning Staff

Cygnus is equipped with this weapon on the Lava Pits map, which is unlocked after completing the Order Temple map.

Pros

Base Attack Damage – 28

Headshot Damage – 83

Cons

N/A

Upgrades

Secondary Charge Attack Speed increase – 5 skill points

Secondary Charge Attack Speed increase (Level 2) – 7 skill points

Secondary Charge Attack Speed increase (Level 3) – 8 skill points

Secondary Attack chains are increased from (2,3,4 to 4,5,6) – 6 skill points

Enemies hit with Secondary Attacks will get stunned – 8 skill points

Blunderbuss

Kelsey is equipped with Blunderbuss when you play with him. This weapon shoots grenades with the secondary attack and burst shots with the primary attack.

Pros

Base Attack Damage – 63

You can hit multiple enemies with the primary attack.

Damage Per Second – 75.6 to 94.5

You can hit headshots.

Secondary Attack Damage – 35 to 50

Cons

N/A

Upgrades

Reload Speed is increased – 4 skill points

Reload Speed is increased (Level 2) – 6 skill points

Reload Speed is increased (Level 3) – 8 skill points

Secondary Attack will freeze enemies without doing any damage – 8 skill points

Enemies hit with Secondary Attacks will deal more damage – 8 skill points

Flame Bracers

A ranged weapon that deals fire damage to the enemies in the AoE. You can unlock this weapon after completing the Sludge Shelves map

Pros

Base Attack Damage – 78 to 103

You can hit multiple enemies with the primary attack.

Cons

Consumes a lot of Mana.

Upgrades

Mana costs are reduced – 4 skill points

Mana costs are reduced (Level 2) – 6 skill points

Mana costs are reduced (Level 3) – 8 skill points

Primary Attack Damage will increase – 8 skill points

Secondary Attacks duration will be increased – 8 skill points

Ice Amulet

Shoots multiple ice shots at the enemy with the primary attack and freezes enemies with the secondary attack. This weapon is unlocked after completing the Lava Pits map.

Pros

Base Attack Damage – 30

You can hit multiple enemies with the primary attack.

Cons

Consumes a lot of Mana.

Upgrades

Projectiles are added to the Primary Attack – 3 skill points

Projectiles are added to the Primary Attack (Level 2) – 6 skill points

Projectiles are added to the Primary Attack (Level 3) – 9 skill points

Secondary Attack will now cover the player and damage any nearby enemies – 8 skill points

Secondary Attacks duration will be increased – 6 skill points

Dwarven Hammer

Dwarven Hammer is a melee hammer that allows you to knock back enemies with the secondary attack and hit multiple targets at once. Requires 5 skulls to unlock this weapon.

Pros

Base Attack Damage – 60

You can hit multiple enemies with the primary attack.

Damage Per Second – 64

Cons

No Headshots

Upgrades

Mana costs are reduced – 4 skill points

Mana costs are reduced (Level 2) – 6 skill points

Mana costs are reduced (Level 3) – 8 skill points

Less damage is taken while performing the Secondary Attack – 5 skill points

Movement Speed is increased when performing the Secondary Attack – 5 skill points

Crossbow

The Crossbow is a ranged weapon that stuns the enemies when hit by the Secondary Attack. Complete the Order Temple map to unlock this weapon.

Pros

Base Attack Damage – 14

Headshot Damage – 105

Stun Duration – 3 seconds

Damage Per Second – 56

Cons

N/A

Upgrades

The aiming accuracy is increased – 3 skill points

The aiming accuracy is increased (Level 2) – 5 skill points

The aiming accuracy is increased (Level 3) – 8 skill points

Hitting a headshot will explode the target, damaging the nearby enemies – 8 skill points

Secondary Attack stun will increase the damage dealt to the enemies – 8 skill points

Wind Belt

Wind Belt is a unique weapon that deals no damage to the enemy. You can only use this weapon to pick up enemies and throw them few squares back.

Light, medium, and heavy enemies are knocked back 8-16, 6-10, and 3-6 squares respectively. Requires 5 skulls to unlock.

Pros

Knocks back enemies

Cons

No damage is dealt to the enemies

Upgrades

Mana costs are reduced – 5 skill points

Mana costs are reduced (Level 2) – 6 skill points

Mana costs are reduced (Level 3) – 7 skill points

The knockback force is increased – 6 skill points

Enemies that are knocked back using the Secondary Attack will explode now – 6 skill points

Scepter of Domination

This ranged weapon comes with a secondary attack ability that charms the enemies and makes them explode. Complete the Order Temple map to unlock this weapon.

Pros

Base Attack Damage – 11 to 59 (damage is added for consecutive hits)

Headshot Damage – 78

Fast Attack Speed

Secondary Attack Damage – 78

Cons

N/A

Upgrades

Primary Charge Attack Speed increase – 3 skill points

Primary Charge Attack Speed increase (Level 2) – 5 skill points

Primary Charge Attack Speed increase (Level 3) – 8 skill points

Secondary Attack duration is increased – 8 skill points

Secondary Attacks explosion radius is increased – 8 skill points

Stone Staff

A long-ranged weapon that hits the enemies with stones.

Pros

Base Attack Damage – 13 to 20

Headshot Damage – 75

Cons

The secondary attack only lasts for 4 seconds.

Upgrades

Mana costs are reduced – 4 skill points

Mana costs are reduced (Level 2) – 6 skill points

Mana costs are reduced (Level 3) – 8 skill points

Secondary Attack range is increased – 5 skill points

The delay for the Secondary Attack to perform is shortened – 5 skill points

Arcane Staff

Arcane Staff is one of the two DLC weapons that was introduced later on in the game. This is a ranged weapon that shoots projectiles with the secondary attack.

Pros

Base Attack Damage – 20 to 23

Damage Per Second – 32

Cons

N/A

Upgrades

Primary Charge Fire Rate increase – 5 skill points

Primary Charge Fire Rate increase (Level 2) – 6 skill points

Primary Charge Fire Rate increase (Level 3) – 7 skill points

Mana cost is reduced – 7 skill points

Secondary Attacks radius is increased – 7 skill points

Broadsword

The second DLC weapon that was added to the game is called Broadsword, which is a melee weapon with the ability to perform lightning attacks.

Pros

Base Attack Damage – 50

You can hit multiple enemies with the primary attack.

Damage Per Second – 20

Cons

No Headshots

Upgrades