The latest entry in the Orcs Must Die! Series introduces 12 weapons, along with 2 weapons in its DLC. We’ll be showing you all about the arsenal in this Orcs Must Die 3 Best Weapons Guide.
Every weapon in Orcs Must Die! 3 has its own benefits and effects on the enemies. There is also a drawback to every weapon such as No Headshots or Slow Reload Speed.
To upgrade weapons, you’re going to want to learn how to farm Skulls. Having the right weapons in Orcs Must Die 3 can really help with making your contraptions all the more deadly. You can check out our guide to learn a few tips on how to combine your brains and your brawns in Orcs Must Die 3!
Below, you will find all Orcs Must Die 3 weapons that you can play with, along with the upgrades, pros, and cons. With all this information you’ll be able to better assess Orcs Must Die 3 Best Weapons for your use.
Elven Shortsword
A short melee sword that can shoot a ranged attack that sends enemies 3 squares back. You can unlock this weapon after completing the Order Temple map.
Pros
- Base Attack Damage – 24
- Secondary Attack Damage – 70
- Damage Per Second – 75
Cons
- No Headshots
Upgrades
- Secondary Charge Attack Speed increase – 4 skill points
- Secondary Charge Attack Speed increase (Level 2) – 6 skill points
- Secondary Charge Attack Speed increase (Level 3) – 8 skill points
- Primary Attack Speed increase – 6 skill points
- Enemies hit with Secondary Attacks will bleed – 6 skill points
Magic Longbow
Magic Longbow is the default weapon that Egan starts with. It is a long-range crossbow that shoots multiple arrows using a secondary attack.
Pros
- Base Attack Damage – 22
- Secondary Attack Charge Speed – 3 seconds
- Damage Per Second – 31 to 44
- Headshot Damage – 165
Cons
- N/A
Upgrades
- Primary Attack Rate increase – 4 skill points
- Primary Attack Rate increase (Level 2) – 6 skill points
- Primary Attack Rate increase (Level 3) – 8 skill points
- Secondary Attack will fire burst shots in a straight line – 8 skill points
- Enemies hit with Primary Attacks will bleed – 8 skill points
Bladestaff
This melee weapon is unlocked using 4 skulls which knocks back enemies using secondary attack. Light, medium, and heavy enemies are knocked back by 1sq, 2sq, and 3sq respectively.
Pros
- Base Attack Damage – 36
- You can hit multiple enemies with the primary attack.
- Damage Per Second – 20
Cons
- No Headshots
Upgrades
- Mana costs are reduced – 3 skill points
- Mana costs are reduced (Level 2) – 4 skill points
- Mana costs are reduced (Level 3) – 5 skill points
- Primary Attack will heal you – 6 skill points
- Enemies hit with Secondary Attacks will be knocked back further by 1sq – 6 skill points
Chain Lightning Staff
Cygnus is equipped with this weapon on the Lava Pits map, which is unlocked after completing the Order Temple map.
Pros
- Base Attack Damage – 28
- Headshot Damage – 83
Cons
- N/A
Upgrades
- Secondary Charge Attack Speed increase – 5 skill points
- Secondary Charge Attack Speed increase (Level 2) – 7 skill points
- Secondary Charge Attack Speed increase (Level 3) – 8 skill points
- Secondary Attack chains are increased from (2,3,4 to 4,5,6) – 6 skill points
- Enemies hit with Secondary Attacks will get stunned – 8 skill points
Blunderbuss
Kelsey is equipped with Blunderbuss when you play with him. This weapon shoots grenades with the secondary attack and burst shots with the primary attack.
Pros
- Base Attack Damage – 63
- You can hit multiple enemies with the primary attack.
- Damage Per Second – 75.6 to 94.5
- You can hit headshots.
- Secondary Attack Damage – 35 to 50
Cons
- N/A
Upgrades
- Reload Speed is increased – 4 skill points
- Reload Speed is increased (Level 2) – 6 skill points
- Reload Speed is increased (Level 3) – 8 skill points
- Secondary Attack will freeze enemies without doing any damage – 8 skill points
- Enemies hit with Secondary Attacks will deal more damage – 8 skill points
Flame Bracers
A ranged weapon that deals fire damage to the enemies in the AoE. You can unlock this weapon after completing the Sludge Shelves map
Pros
- Base Attack Damage – 78 to 103
- You can hit multiple enemies with the primary attack.
Cons
- Consumes a lot of Mana.
Upgrades
- Mana costs are reduced – 4 skill points
- Mana costs are reduced (Level 2) – 6 skill points
- Mana costs are reduced (Level 3) – 8 skill points
- Primary Attack Damage will increase – 8 skill points
- Secondary Attacks duration will be increased – 8 skill points
Ice Amulet
Shoots multiple ice shots at the enemy with the primary attack and freezes enemies with the secondary attack. This weapon is unlocked after completing the Lava Pits map.
Pros
- Base Attack Damage – 30
- You can hit multiple enemies with the primary attack.
Cons
- Consumes a lot of Mana.
Upgrades
- Projectiles are added to the Primary Attack – 3 skill points
- Projectiles are added to the Primary Attack (Level 2) – 6 skill points
- Projectiles are added to the Primary Attack (Level 3) – 9 skill points
- Secondary Attack will now cover the player and damage any nearby enemies – 8 skill points
- Secondary Attacks duration will be increased – 6 skill points
Dwarven Hammer
Dwarven Hammer is a melee hammer that allows you to knock back enemies with the secondary attack and hit multiple targets at once. Requires 5 skulls to unlock this weapon.
Pros
- Base Attack Damage – 60
- You can hit multiple enemies with the primary attack.
- Damage Per Second – 64
Cons
- No Headshots
Upgrades
- Mana costs are reduced – 4 skill points
- Mana costs are reduced (Level 2) – 6 skill points
- Mana costs are reduced (Level 3) – 8 skill points
- Less damage is taken while performing the Secondary Attack – 5 skill points
- Movement Speed is increased when performing the Secondary Attack – 5 skill points
Crossbow
The Crossbow is a ranged weapon that stuns the enemies when hit by the Secondary Attack. Complete the Order Temple map to unlock this weapon.
Pros
- Base Attack Damage – 14
- Headshot Damage – 105
- Stun Duration – 3 seconds
- Damage Per Second – 56
Cons
- N/A
Upgrades
- The aiming accuracy is increased – 3 skill points
- The aiming accuracy is increased (Level 2) – 5 skill points
- The aiming accuracy is increased (Level 3) – 8 skill points
- Hitting a headshot will explode the target, damaging the nearby enemies – 8 skill points
- Secondary Attack stun will increase the damage dealt to the enemies – 8 skill points
Wind Belt
Wind Belt is a unique weapon that deals no damage to the enemy. You can only use this weapon to pick up enemies and throw them few squares back.
Light, medium, and heavy enemies are knocked back 8-16, 6-10, and 3-6 squares respectively. Requires 5 skulls to unlock.
Pros
- Knocks back enemies
Cons
- No damage is dealt to the enemies
Upgrades
- Mana costs are reduced – 5 skill points
- Mana costs are reduced (Level 2) – 6 skill points
- Mana costs are reduced (Level 3) – 7 skill points
- The knockback force is increased – 6 skill points
- Enemies that are knocked back using the Secondary Attack will explode now – 6 skill points
Scepter of Domination
This ranged weapon comes with a secondary attack ability that charms the enemies and makes them explode. Complete the Order Temple map to unlock this weapon.
Pros
- Base Attack Damage – 11 to 59 (damage is added for consecutive hits)
- Headshot Damage – 78
- Fast Attack Speed
- Secondary Attack Damage – 78
Cons
- N/A
Upgrades
- Primary Charge Attack Speed increase – 3 skill points
- Primary Charge Attack Speed increase (Level 2) – 5 skill points
- Primary Charge Attack Speed increase (Level 3) – 8 skill points
- Secondary Attack duration is increased – 8 skill points
- Secondary Attacks explosion radius is increased – 8 skill points
Stone Staff
A long-ranged weapon that hits the enemies with stones.
Pros
- Base Attack Damage – 13 to 20
- Headshot Damage – 75
Cons
- The secondary attack only lasts for 4 seconds.
Upgrades
- Mana costs are reduced – 4 skill points
- Mana costs are reduced (Level 2) – 6 skill points
- Mana costs are reduced (Level 3) – 8 skill points
- Secondary Attack range is increased – 5 skill points
- The delay for the Secondary Attack to perform is shortened – 5 skill points
Arcane Staff
Arcane Staff is one of the two DLC weapons that was introduced later on in the game. This is a ranged weapon that shoots projectiles with the secondary attack.
Pros
- Base Attack Damage – 20 to 23
- Damage Per Second – 32
Cons
- N/A
Upgrades
- Primary Charge Fire Rate increase – 5 skill points
- Primary Charge Fire Rate increase (Level 2) – 6 skill points
- Primary Charge Fire Rate increase (Level 3) – 7 skill points
- Mana cost is reduced – 7 skill points
- Secondary Attacks radius is increased – 7 skill points
Broadsword
The second DLC weapon that was added to the game is called Broadsword, which is a melee weapon with the ability to perform lightning attacks.
Pros
- Base Attack Damage – 50
- You can hit multiple enemies with the primary attack.
- Damage Per Second – 20
Cons
- No Headshots
Upgrades
- Secondary Damage is increased – 5 skill points
- Secondary Damage is increased (Level 2) – 6 skill points
- Secondary Damage is increased (Level 3) – 7 skill points
- Primary Attack will heal you – 8 skill points
- Secondary Attack ammo is increased by one bolt – 8 skill points