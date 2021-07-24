The most recent addition to Cold War Zombies, the Mauer Der Toten map; now has mystery boxes scattered all over it. In this CoD Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten Mystery Box Locations guide, we’ll be showing you where to find all of them in order to get yourself some high-level loot.

Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten Mystery Box Locations

Well even if you don’t need a new high-end weapon, mystery boxes are a great help in a bind. You might be in need of a restock or a new weapon. Also remember, during the Fire Sale, all mystery boxes unlock for free.

While each mystery box has a white beam reaching upwards to mark its location, knowing exactly where they are, could be the difference between life and death.

Mauer Der Toten Mystery Box #1 – Broken Penthouse

The first mystery box you will likely encounter is the one on top of the broken penthouse. From the spawn area take the zipline over to the penthouse. If one has spawned it will most definitely be there.

Mauer Der Toten Mystery Box #2 – Hotel Hallway

Another mystery box can be found inside of the Hotel, in its hallway. You can either zipline directly into the building from the spawn point or you could unlock the door on the Korber rooftop.

Mystery Box #3 – Korber Rooftop

Another zipline from the Destroyed Penthouse will lead you to the Korber Rooftop. The mystery box is on top of it, you will have to pass this roof on your way to turn on the power.

Mystery Box #4 – Sewer Access

In the Sewer Access, you can find the mystery box on the way to the Pack-a-Punch machine through the Ghost Station. It will be placed by the sewer grate.

Box #5 – Maintenance Tunnel

There is a manhole cover near the Deadshot Daquiri Perk Machine, in the maintenance tunnel. The box will be underneath.

Box #6 – Ghost Station

The last mystery box is sitting right in the middle of the tracks at Ghost Station. The trains come at random intervals, so make sure you avoid getting hit as you loot up.