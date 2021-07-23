Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is now live with new Epic and Legendary quests to take on and complete for XP. In this guide, we’ll help you out by providing quick and easy tips on completing each of the Week 7 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 that aren’t straightforward.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 Challenges

Completing each of Season 7’s week 7 quests will give you XP which you’ll need to level your seasonal Fortnite Battle Pass. Both legendary and Epic challenges are mostly easy and shouldn’t take you too long to finish up.

We’ve marked map locations for the quests that could come in handy when you’re in-game. Let’s take a look at each category of FN Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 quest below.

Legendary Quests

Construct a Wooden Hatchery (x1)

The hatchery can be constructed at the island northwest of Craggy Cliffs. Make sure to remember this location as you can come here again while doing the Stoke Campfires quest. Completing this quest will reward you with 45,000 XP.

Mark an Alien Egg (x1)

You will find a lot of alien eggs inside the Holly Hatchery and you can mark it using the ping button which is left on D-Pad. You will get 45,000 XP for completing this quest.

Collect Records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (x2)

To complete this quest, you have to collect 2 records from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs. You will find these records inside the houses. Completing this quest will reward you with 30,000 XP.

Stoke Campfires Near Different Hatcheries (x2)

To complete this quest you have to stoke a campfire near different Hatcheries. You can stoke the campfire near the hatchery you constructed before as well. Find more Hatcheries near the woods of Weeping Woods. You will be rewarded with 30,000 XP for completing this quest.

Collect Parenting Books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (x2)

You can collect parenting books from the different houses and garages in Holly Hatchery and Retail Row. Collect two to complete this quest. You will be rewarded with 30,000 XP when you complete it.

Epic Quests

Use the Recon Scanner to Spot an Enemy Player (x1)

The first Epic quest is to spot an Enemy Player using the Recon Scanner. You will find the Recon Scanner inside the Satellite Station. Spot the enemy by firing it where you believe an enemy is close by. You will automatically spot the enemy on your screen when they are detected. This will also reward you with 30,000 XP.

Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a Single Match (x3)

To complete the quest, you have to visit all three locations in a single match. To do this easily, you should grab a car so you can make it before the storm gets too tight. You will find the car at all three locations easily.

You should start with the Misty Meadows and from there go east to the Catty Corner. After that, you can go towards the south which will take you to Camp Cod. This will reward you with 30,000 XP

Search Ammo Boxes (x5)

You have to search 5 Ammo Boxes to complete this quest. The most chances of finding these boxes are inside taller buildings, behind the stairs. Don’t waste your time in single-story houses. You will be rewarded with 30,000 XP for completing the quest.

Defeat Riot (x1)

You can complete this quest by defeating the Riot at the bridge which you will right between the Catty Corner and Misty Meadows. Completing this quest will give you 30,000 XP.

Reach Top Speed in a Whiplash (x1)

To complete this quest you have to find the Ferrari at Lazy Lake and after that, you have to reach the speed of 88 MPH. Find a nice open space where you can gain speed without crashing. You will be rewarded with 30,000 XP.

Drive a Whiplash through the Storm (x1)

Simply drive your Ferrari through the storm and you will 30,000 XP for that. You’ll know how to handle this well after having just sped this car up to 88 MPH in another quest.

Complete Whiplash Time Trials (x1)

Complete these time trials with your Ferrari and you will be rewarded with 30.000 XP.