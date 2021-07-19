Ubisoft Has “No Plan” To Make Rainbow Six Siege Free To Play

Rainbow Six Siege was released nearly six years ago and has since then surpassed 70 million players across all supported platforms. Ubisoft however will continue to treat its beloved tactical first-person shooter as a premium product and will not consider a free-to-play transition, at least not in the near future.

Speaking with PCGamesN in a recent interview, associate game director Aurélien Chiron stated that while increasing player-engagement is a priority, Ubisoft will not make Rainbow Six Siege free to play just in order to achieve player-growth.

“We are continuing to look at ways to engage new players and retain our loyal community,” said Chiron, “however there is currently no plan to make Rainbow Six Siege a free-to-play game.”

Rainbow Six Siege has always been a game many believe will eventually become free-to-play at some point in its life. Ubisoft being against a free-to-play model has more to do with development challenges.

The developer believes that a free-to-play update will require a tremendous amount of balance changes and according to game director Leroy Athanassoff from last year, making Rainbow Six Siege free to play will not be as easy as some believe. Ubisoft will hence continue to walk its current path and attract new players the old fashioned way: improving the game as much as possible.

Elsewhere, Débant confirmed in the same interview that Ubisoft will soon be addressing several navigational aspects such as crouching movements which are often too quiet. Crouching by design should reduce the amount of noise made by players while moving. In the current state though, players are sometimes finding it incredibly hard to hear crouched enemies even if they are moving just around the corner.

Rainbow Six Siege is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game landed on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in December 2020.