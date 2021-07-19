Helicopters “Planned” For Microsoft Flight Simulator In 2022

There are apparently ongoing plans to expand the current fleet of Microsoft Flight Simulator with new options in the near future.

According to a development update from earlier in the week, the addition of helicopters has been top-voted by fans to be a “must” in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Surprisingly, developer Asobo Studio has already tagged the fan-voted wish as “planned” (via PureXbox) for a release somewhere in 2022.

It should be noted that helicopters have already made their way into Microsoft Flight Simulator but as free mods. Airbus H135 Helicopter Project for example has been downloaded more than 277,000 times by players which may as well convince Asobo Studio to make helicopters official.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been hailed for using real-world topography and real-time weather conditions through cloud computing. The game received real-time snow and winter environments in early 2021 and has since then received several more World Updates to add new structures and scenery based on a number of real-world locations such as Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. There are now two new World Updates set to arrive in August 2021 with more to follow in late 2021 and even more throughout 2022.

Microsoft Flight Simulator attracted more than 1 million unique players on PC who altogether piloted more than 26 million flights and logged more than 1.18 billion miles flown across the globe during the first couple of weeks of release. The record-setting achievements and sales made the game the biggest launch in the history of the esteemed franchise and also the the biggest launch ever for Xbox Game Pass on PC.

Microsoft Flight Simulator, dubbed as the safest way to fly during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now available on PC. The game will land on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next week and has been assured by its developer to feature the same flight experience as on PC.