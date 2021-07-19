F1 2021 Canada Car Setup Guide

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada is one of the fan-favorite tracks in Formula 1 and has returned in F1 2021. The circuit has not seen a race since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is still in the game for fans to enjoy. In this guide, we will explain everything you need to know about the best F1 2021 Canada Car Setup for Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

F1 2021 Canada Car Setup

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada features a combination of both high-speed sections and some tricky corners and chicanes. So, you will need to setup your car in such a way that you have an advantage throughout the track’s different sections.

You will need high wings to have optimal grip through the high-speed corners of the track in Canada. High wings will keep the car stable through the chicanes. Coming to the transmission, it has changed up quite a bit compared to last year’s game.

For Canada, a higher percentage of the on-throttle differential is better, as it will give you better traction out of the high-speed corners. Don’t go too high though, as it will wear out your tires much more quickly.

For off throttle differential, a mid-range value will be good as it is much easier on the tires, prolonging their life.

For Suspension geometry, full front camber and lowest rear camber is the best as it will provide the best balance to the car. Suspension settings on this track should be kept balanced, as the track does not favor high or low suspensions in any way.

Below we have listed a setup that will greatly help you at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in F1 2021.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 9

Rear Wing Aero: 6

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 90%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 55%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -1.80

Front Toe: 0.06

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 1

Rear Suspension: 5

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 8

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 3

Front Ride Height: 4

Rear Ride Height: 7

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 56%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi