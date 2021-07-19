F1’s newest edition is here, which brings all the new season updates in the F1 2021, including driver updates, livery changes, and many other new things as well. For you, we have the best settings and tweaks for F1 2021 to get you up and running in no time.

F1 2021 Best Settings and Tweaks

Below we have explained all the best Wheel, Graphics, HUD, Audio, and Camera Settings that will help you set up your game quickly.

Wheel Settings

As far as Wheel Settings are concerned, the default settings are really great to start with. They are easy to use, and if you feel like it, you can make some changes here and there in order to make them more to your liking.

Video Settings

Below we have listed down the best video settings which will provide the best frame rates to you. Keep in mind. You can further lower some settings if you have frame rate issues.

Gamma Adjustment: 100

Motion Blue: 0

Steering Animation: On

Advanced Video Settings

Detail Preset: Custom

Ray Traced Shadows/Reflections: Off

Lighting Quality: Medium

Post Process: Medium

Shadows: Medium

Particles: Off

Crowd: Medium

Mirrors: Low

Car and Helmet Reflections: Medium

Weather Effects: Medium

Ground Cover: Medium

Skidmarks: Low

Skidmarks Blending: On

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Medium

Asynchronous Compute: On

Texture Streaming: Medium

Video Mode

V-Sync: Off

V-Sync: Interval

Anisotropic Filtering: Off

Anti-Aliasing: TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening

HUD Settings

On-Screen Display: On

OSD (Cockpit View): Off

Speedometer/Temperature Units: Switch them according to units used in your country for ease.

Track Map: Full Track Map

Delta Time: On

Colorblind Mode (Dynamic Racing Line): Off

Proximity Arrows: On

Driver Tags: On

Start Lights: On

Virtual Rear-View Mirror: Off

Permanent Session Timer: On

Always Display Objective Panel: Off

Audio Settings

Master Volume: 6

Effects/Speech/Other Cars: 10

Music: 0

Night time Mode: Off

Engineer Ducking: Light

Audio Simulation Quality: High

Subtitles: Personal Preference

Language: Personal Preference

Push to talk/Mute by default: On

Broadcast Engine Mix: On

Upshift Tone: Off

Start Lights: On

Driver’s Helmet Mix: On

Radio: On

Camera Tweaks