F1 2021 Corrupted Save Files, Audio Errors and Fixes 

In this F1 2021 Errors and Fixes guide, we’ll explain all the bugs that are present in the newly launched F1 2021 and help you fix all the issues and errors to get the most out of your gameplay experience such as corrupted save files for F1 2021 MyTeam, Dumper Crash and more.

The most awaited F1 2021 is finally out! However, adrenaline rush through its mesmerizing driving experience is not the only thing it offers.

It offers you a plethora of issues and bugs as well, which can take away the pleasure of its almost impeccable driving simulation experience.

Since nothing is ever perfect, the credit goes out to the developers who have instantly devised some fixes for the bugs in the game during its early launch days.

With that being said, there’s no bug or issue in the game that cannot be fixed. Here are all the bugs that you need to know of and their possible fixes.

Can’t Hear a Thing!

There’s no point in playing a Formula game where you don’t get to hear the roar of a turbocharged V6 engine as it swooshes around the corner.

However, your worst nightmares have become a reality, and there seems to be a problem with the audio of the game, where players have complained of hearing no sound during their gameplay.

Luckily, there are few easy fixes for this, and the chances are that the problem exists in your computer and not the game.

Begin with setting a default audio device for your computer. This can be done quite easily using the audio icon on your taskbar.

If the sound issue still persists, then you’ll have to update your computer’s audio drivers. If you’re on an Intel machine, then invest some time in downloading Intel Driver Support Assistant. It’ll prompt you when a new driver update is available.

However, if you’re looking for something a bit more universal, then go ahead and use Driver Booster to keep all your drivers up to date.

Lastly, if none of the above fixes work, then the chances are that your game file has gone corrupt. You can check the integrity of your game file through Steam.

Head to the properties of the game through the Steam library and open the local files tab. In there, you’ll get to see a verification button.

If you’re certain that the game files have been corrupted, then there is no other option but to reinstall the game again.

Hopefully, these fixes will help you enjoy the game with all the sound that you need!

Saved Files get Corrupted

There’s no worse feeling in the world than getting back to a game only to realize that your saved files have been corrupted and you have to start from ground zero again.

This issue springs up when you edit your car livery from the Team HQ. Therefore, avoid doing that for the time being to prevent your saved files from being corrupted.

If the save file still gets corrupted, then keep pressing the cancel button in the failed restore screen, and this should retrieve your corrupted saved file.

However, these are all the fixes for an older patch of the game. The developers have claimed that the issue is fixed in patch 1.04.

EGO Dumper Crash

AAA game cannot be complete without crashing issues. No matter how good your rig is or how well the game is optimized, the chances are that the game will still crash.

When the game crashes and you get the ego dumper error, do not close the error message. Instead, let it remain on the screen and try playing the game using windowed mode.

However, if you’re not willing to play the game in windowed mode, then you’ll have to delete the game files from the My Games folder in the documents. This will delete all of your progress in the game but will help you play the game without any crashes.

The antivirus installed on your computer may as well hinder the performance of your game. You don’t necessarily have to deactivate the antivirus, but you can just allow the game through the antivirus.

Before you begin racing around some of the best Formula tracks in the world, do a clean installation of your graphics card driver. This can be done through the websites of NVIDIA and AMD, depending on which graphics card you’re using.

While you’re at it, run the game using a dedicated graphics card. This is for computers that have more than one graphics card. You do not want the game to run on Intel’s integrated graphics card!

If the game is still not running the way you want it to, then you’ll have to verify the game files. This is done through the Steam client installed on your PC.

With the game files all verified, go ahead and install Visual C++ files through the Microsoft website to ensure that your game runs smooth and does not crash. Both x86 and x64 files have to be installed before restarting your computer.

Also, you want to be running the game as an administrator. You can do this through the properties of the executable file of the game. To locate the game files, take the help of the Steam client.

Poor FPS

Getting bad FPS or experiencing extreme FPS drops in high graphics games such as F1 2021 is quite common.

To overcome this issue, you’ll have to play the game at a lower setting than recommended. However, this is highly dependent on the specifications of your computer.

Go for the hit and try method, and adjust the settings where you get the best and stable frames.

While lowering the settings, play around with Texture Streaming more often as this is the setting that hinders the frame rate the most.