Sony’s “Closely Monitoring” Nintendo’s Switch OLED Strategy

Sony Interactive Entertainment reportedly has a keen interest in the success of the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, but which might not bode well for PlayStation (as well as other) consumers.

Nintendo will be retailing its Switch OLED upgrade for $350 which comes to be $50 more than the current standard model. According to a recent report by Bloomberg however, Nintendo will actually be spending just “around $10 more per unit” in manufacturing and pocketing the remaining $40 on every unit sold.

Nintendo stands to gain a lot of revenue from its aggressive pricing strategy should the Switch OLED model be successful, which it undoubtedly will be. Consoles tend to drop in price with time. Nintendo though is pushing against the wave, and which is exactly why Sony has apparently started keeping a sharp eye on whether Nintendo finds success or not.

According to Ace Research Institute’s senior analyst Hideki Yasuda (via NintendoLife) earlier today, if the Nintendo Switch OLED model is successful, it “could set a precedent for charging more across the industry.”

The same report also mentions an anonymous PlayStation official who confirmed that Sony is “closely monitoring” the market response to the Nintendo Switch OLED model. If Nintendo is successful in its pricing strategy, it could convince other console manufactures such as Sony to do the same with its PlayStation hardware revisions in the future.

Nintendo has already stated that its Switch OLED model does not run games any better and players are advised to “stick with the current model” if they are not interested in the new (and larger) screen.

The upgraded version of the hit hybrid console features the same processor and RAM as the current model to support 720p and 1080p resolutions while in handheld and docked mode respectively. The rumored support for 4K resolution remains a rumor for now.