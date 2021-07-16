F1 2021 seems to be a pretty good of a simulator when it comes to car racing and that’s all thanks to the great number of complexities it introduces to the racing genre. In this guide, we’ll be looking at a few F1 2021 Tips for Beginners to get you started with the simulator.

F1 2021 Tips to Get You Started

This game has surely got the attention of all the gamer car enthusiasts out there. Better than its predecessor, F1 2021 has got a casual mode. If you are an F1 rookie, then this mode is for you.

It will help you keep your car on track easily and prepare you well to switch to the standard mode. But it will still not be that easy. That’s why we are here. We will help you to conquer the world of F1 racing with these F1 2021 Tips and Tricks for Beginners.

Should you use Assists?

You most certainly should use assists, there is no shame in making the most out of the features available in the game. This does not make you a bad gamer, you cannot obviously, be at the skill level of a professional esports player from the beginning.

Everyone climbs their way up and using assists the right way is definitely going to help you a lot to learn the game.

Braking and Steering Assist

You will be willingly giving away the control of your car if you turn this on. The game will be controlling your steering and braking at times. So, keep this turned off.

Anti-lock Brakes

In corners, the F1 cars tend to lock up their brakes and skid. This option is to prevent that from happening. You should keep this option turned on at the start and then you can turn it off whenever you are ready.

Traction Control

This prevents your car’s wheel from spinning and slipping. Set it on “high” and then you can later lower the setting to “medium”.

Dynamic Racing Line

This displays a graphical line that follows the track, telling you how to control your car. You should keep this setting to “corners only”. Once you are comfortable and familiarized with the track, you should turn it off.

Gearbox

This depends on you and the kind of setup you’re using. So, it is up to you if you keep it to “Automatic” or “Manual”, whichever suits you the best.

Pit Assist and Pit Release Assist

You should keep this on. But again, if you want to enhance your experience, you may turn it off.

ERS Assist

It can be very confusing to keep track of battery usage with all that is going on in a race. It is difficult to judge whether you will need to save battery at one point or use maximum power at another.

A better choice is to keep ERS assist on, this will help your car use the battery in the most efficient way possible.

Another drawback is that when ERS assist is off you will have to press a button in every lap. This can be distracting, and you can lose your focus.

You might need to turn this option off when racing in multiplayer mode. This will allow you to use maximum power when trying to overtake another car. But it is always a good option to try it out in single-player mode first.

Don’t Forget to Adjust the Fuel Settings!

Every time before, a race starts, you can adjust your strategy for the race. Now, what people don’t remember to adjust is the fuel load. You will find this setting below where it says “Tire strategy” on the first display.

The game usually puts some extra fuel in the car, just a precaution. This slows your overall speed down. So, you should adjust your fuel, to make sure you do not carry any extra weight.

You might get an indication that you are low on fuel in the end, but you need not worry. If you adjusted the fuel accordingly you will make it to the finish line.

Saving Fuel and Tires

Tires can wear out very easily on your F1 2021 vehicle and not stay in good condition when put in such intense scenarios. You have to be careful to save your time in the pit to get your tires changed now and then. You should be very gentle on the corners.

Smoothly apply the throttle, specifically when exiting a corner. This will prevent the rear wheels from spinning. One more important thing is to keep on track and avoid marbles and curbs.

To save fuel you can shift to higher gears quickly. Basically, you can make use of short shifting. This will allow you to not REV the car much and save fuel. You can also make sure to release the throttle before braking; the car will not be using any fuel in that period.

Borrowing Car Setups

Some people find it shameful to borrow car setups but instead, it’s a way forward. This happens in real F1 races, so it is completely fair. This helps you take inspiration and grow better!

Make use of Time Trial

If you want to improve your skills to handle your car then a time trial is the best place for your to do this. You will drive in perfect conditions here, with no tire wear, or tire temperature to worry about. There is no fuel weight or damage as well.

You can practice and improve your skills in the best possible way during Time Trial.

Steering Saturation

By default, the car’s steering is not as sensitive. This can be an issue when cornering. You might expect the car to turn efficiently but it ends up taking a very wide drift.

This can be solved by increasing the steering saturation. You can find this setting in controls. You can even change your steering angle, which will help with this problem.

Difficulty Adjustment

You cannot play with the extreme difficulty level set up if you are a rookie. You always climb your way up. So, this is a very important thing to note.

The difficulty level you set is going to help get better at the game. Set it to medium in the beginning and see if you are comfortable.

If the cars operating as opponents by the game take over you easily and beat you, then you might want to lower the difficulty level and polish your skills. You can later increase the difficulty and challenge yourself.

Learn from your Mistakes

Flashbacks are always there for your help. You may find them in other racing games as well. Flashbacks are there to help you analyze your mistakes so that you can be better the next time.

All in all, you need to make yourself familiar with all the features of the game. This will help you judge every situation in a better way, and you will know how you can tackle it in the best way possible. It is practice, that makes one perfect!