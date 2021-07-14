That Undetectable Console Cheat Has Been Shut Down By Activision

Call of Duty players will be glad to know that publisher Activision has managed to take down a new cheat which was claimed to be completely undetectable on all platforms including consoles.

According to a report by Vice earlier today, all content related to the cheat, including a Discord channel, has already been deleted from its official website.

“I will no longer be developing or providing access to software that could be used to exploit their games,” reads a statement by the cheat-developer who confirmed that he had to scrap his cheat “at the request of Activision Publishing.”

The said software was being marketed as a next-generation cheating solution which could bypass security firewalls on any platform and any game. The concerning notion being that the alleged undetectable cheat would easily enable aimbots and wallhacks on consoles.

Activision was quick to take notice and issued a take-down notice to YouTube last week for all promotional videos of the cheat. The publisher was presumed to be pushed to take action since the promotional videos used Call of Duty to demonstrate the cheat.

Not to say that other games would not have had a hard time dealing with cheaters on consoles, but the recent lineup of Call of Duty games has more or less been taken hostage by cheaters. Call of Duty: Warzone, perhaps due to its free-to-play model, is now unplayable according to players who continuously voice their concerns on social media forums.

Activision has hence already been having a hard time dealing with cheaters and as such, cannot afford a new cheat-maker to be openly promoting its new software which can apparently work on consoles as well.

The situation grew so bad at one point that Google was discovered to be advertising paid-for Warzone cheats a few months back.

Activision needs to find a working anti-cheat solution. There are new cheats and new cheat-developers surfacing every now and then. There has to be a way to stop them from ruining the game.