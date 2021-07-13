Tornadoes Can “Ruin” The Battlefield 2042 Experience, Says Early Feedback

Battlefield 2042 will be pitting players against the weather but which can reportedly get really old, really fast.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Battlefield insider Tom Henderson stated that play-testers have found tornadoes to be pretty “fun and cool” but for only “the first few times.” Their spawn rates are apparently pretty high in Battlefield 2042 and according to early feedback, back-to-back tornadoes can potentially end up ruining the “flow” of gameplay.

The early feedback dates back a few months and hence, DICE will be addressing tornadoes (maybe even other weather events) before release. However, as Henderson pointed out, it is also possible that DICE intentionally increased the spawn rates of tornadoes to play-test the dynamic event as much as possible.

This feedback comes from multiple people and dates back a few months ago until the latest tests going on (now) – It could be the "spawn" rates of the tornadoes are turned up for testing and I'm assuming they will be adjusted accordingly before release. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 13, 2021

Battlefield 2042 will ramp up on scale by supporting a larger player-count in some of the largest multiplayer maps in the franchise. Each map will feature dynamic events, much like in Battlefield 4, but on much fiercer levels.

Tornadoes for example can appear as the skies grow dark and sweep players away like debris. The only options are to either outrun them or use wingsuits to glide away. Sandstorms as another such example can greatly reduce visibility and leave players scrambling for shelter.

Battlefield 2042 will be the first installment in the franchise to support 128 players per match but only on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The supported player-count will be reduced to the previous 64 on previous-generation consoles.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches on October 22, 2021 as a live service game. There will be seasonal battle passes to purchase in addition to free content delivered on a regular basis.