Monster Hunter Stories 2 Elder Dragon Egg Locations Guide

In Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin, Elder Dragon Eggs are very rare Monstie Eggs and are found inside Super Rare High-Rank Monster Dens. In this guide, we will list down the locations of all the Elder Dragon Eggs in MH Stories 2.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Elder Dragon Egg Locations

In Monster Hunter Stories 2, the Super Rare High-Rank Monster Dens, where you can find the Elder Dragon and other rare eggs, do not have any fixed locations. The dens spawn in random locations in each zone, and it depends on your luck how soon you will be able to find one.

The fastest way to try and find a Super Rare High Rank Monster Den is by refreshing the zone you are in, again and again until the rare den spawn. Once you find a Super Rare High Rank Monster Den, enter the den, and now your next goal will be to find the Monster Nest.

The Monster Nests will appear on your mini-map, so you can use it to reach the nest. When at the nest, you can search it to find eggs.

Each egg you pick up will elicit a response from Navirou, who will comment on its scent and weight. The egg is more likely to contain a Monstie with rare genes if it is heavier and smells good.

In some nests, you can search it several times to find different eggs, so do so to find an egg of your choice. You can only carry one egg at a time, so be sure to choose the one you want to take with you. In the case of rare eggs, you may also have to fight some tough enemies before you are able to leave with the egg.

How to Increase the Chance of Getting Elder Dragon Egg

There is a way to increase the chance of finding the Super Rare High-Rank Monster Dens quicker. It is by using ‘Expedition Ticket (SR)’. They can be purchased from Melynx Inc the cat. The Expedition Ticket SR can be used to explore Super Rare dens in Co-op Expeditions.

You can use the SR Ticket to explore Jungle, Woodland, Snowy Mt, Desert, Flowery, and Volcanic dens in Co-op, where you can find the Rare Elder Dragon and other rare eggs.