Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Alien Artifact Locations Guide

As usual, five Alien Artifacts have been added in Fortnite Season 7 Week 6, and the players are now one more step closer to unlock all Kymera skin customizations. So, we are here to guide you to the locations of all the Alien Artifacts in Week 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Alien Artifact Locations

Here is a complete list of Alien Artifacts found in FN Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 to customize your Kymera skin

South of Steamy Stacks

The first Alien Artifact is located to the south of Steamy Stacks, in the purple area full of trees. You can find the Alien Artifact hanging under one of these trees. The blue marker in the image below shows the exact location of the Alien Artifact.

Lockie’s Lighthouse

The second Artifact can be found at Lockie’s Lighthouse. After reaching the lighthouse, you will see two buildings adjacent to each other. You need to enter the smaller one of the two buildings to find the Alien Artifact. The marked image below will help you reach the location more easily.

Isla Nublada

The third one in the list can be found at the Isla Nublada, located close to the water. After reaching this place, you will find a stone-like structure. Enter this structure, and here you will see the Alien Artifact right next to you. Here is a marked image of the map showing the location clearly.

Alien Artifact #4 – Base Camp Hotel

This artifact is located to the south of Retail Bow, at the Base Camp Hotel. Here, enter the raised building and you will find the Alien Artifact resting adjacent to the telescope. The following image will guide you to the location in a better way.

Corny Complex

The last one is located to the west of the main farm at Corny Complex. You will find the Alien Artifact inside the building, resting under the roof. The following marked image shows the exact location of the Alien Artifact.

We hope this guide will help you hunt all of the Alien Artifacts, thus helping you unlock the new Kymera skin.