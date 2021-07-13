Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 Challenges Guide

Fortnite challenges for this week are now out. The Legendary Quests will go live on July 14th, and the Epic Quests will go live on July 15th. In this guide, we will tell you how to complete Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 Challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 Challenges

Here is a list of Legendary Quests for this week.

Get Slone’s orders from a payphone (1) – 15,000 XP

Place prepper supplies in Hayseed’s farm (1) – 45,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents in farms (25) – 30,000 XP

Use an Inflate-a-Bull (1) – 30,000 XP

Place cow decoys in farms (3) – 30,000 XP

Damage an alien-driven saucer (25) – 30,000 XP

The Epic Quests that players need to complete this week.

Collect gold bars (500) – 30,000 XP

Spend gold bars (500) – 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors (3) – 30,000 XP

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas (3) – 30,000 XP

Deploy alien nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery (3) – 30,000 XP

Destroy alien trees (5) – 30,000 XP

Plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio

How to Complete Legendary Quests

Here is a complete guide on how to complete each of the above-mentioned challenges.

Get Slone’s Orders from a Payphone

Land at any payphone and interact with it to get the orders from Doctor Slone to complete this challenge. Here is an image of the map showing the locations of the payphone.

Place Prepper Supplies in Hayseed’s Farm

There are several locations on the farm where one can find and place the supplies. For example on the sides of the road, adjacent to the building located near the crops, and close to the crops. So, one can easily find the supplies after reaching Hayseed’s farm.

Deal Damage to Opponents in Farms

The challenge is to deal 25 damage to the opponents at any farm location such as Corny Complex or Hayseed’s farm.

Use an Inflate a Bull

You need to interact with one Inflate a Bull to complete the challenge. You can find one of these Bulls at the IO Base in the Main building east of Weeping Woods.

Place Cow Decoys in Farms

You need to Place three cow decoys by visiting any of the farm locations. There will be several points where players can find the cow decoys. The farms will be full of such points, so one can easily find three cow decoys and complete the challenge.

Deal Damage to an Alien-Driven Saucer

You need to deal 25 damage to any one of the alien-driven saucers. First, go to any of the purple named POI, and then shoot down the UFO driven by the Alien trespasser. When it gets down, eliminate the trespasser and deal damage to the UFO.

How to Complete Epic Quests

Let’s take a look at the Week 6 Epic quests for Fortnite Season 7.

Spend Gold Bars

You need to spend 500 gold bars. One can go to any of the upgrade benches and upgrade the weapons to complete the challenge. Another way can be to land at the Riot NPC location to buy scout exotic weapon which costs 500 gold bars.

Damage Equipment on top of Abductor

Get on the top of abductor and damage three pieces of equipment.

Open Chests or Ammo Boxes in Low Gravity Areas

Visit low gravity areas such as Mothership, Abductor, or the Holly Hatchery, and open chests or ammo boxes. You need to open three of them.

Deploy three Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery

You can gain Alien Nanite as ground loot but you can mostly find them at Mothership or Abductors. You need to deploy three of them at any location other than the Holly Hatchery.

Destroy Alien trees

You can find Alien trees mainly at the Holly Hatchery, or any purple infected area on the map. So, just go there and destroy Alien trees to complete the quest.

Plant Saplings at Stampy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or at the FN Radio

You need to plant saplings at any of of these locations. So, just reach any one of this place and plant three saplings to complete the challenge.