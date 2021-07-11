Monster Hunter Stories 2 Attack Types and Weaknesses Guide

The combat in Monster Hunter Stories 2 uses a turn-based system where you play turns to perform attacks. This Monster Hunter Stories 2 guide will be focused on the mechanics of Monster attack types and weaknesses along with details on how they work, the Kinship Gauge, and Special attacks.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Attack Types and Weaknesses

There are three types of attacks on which the whole combat system of this game relies:

Power

Speed

Technical

You need to have information regarding your enemy on which type of attack they use. When you face an enemy in Head-to-Head attacks, your attack type has to dominate over the enemy’s attack type.

If you use the wrong attack type and fail against the enemy, the enemy will deal a powerful blow to you or your Monstie.

The cycle of attack types and their effects on each other work in the following ways:

Power defeats Technical

Technical defeats Speed

Speed defeats Power

Double Attacks

When you and your Monstie use the same attach type and win in the Head-to-Head situation, you will perform a Double Attack. Double Attack blows a deadly strike on your enemy that cancels out their powerful attack and leaves you unharmed from any damage.

It is crucial in a battle to win your Head-to-Head and choose the Monstie with the right attack type to perform a Double Attack.

Weaknesses

Each monster in this game has its own attack type and weaknesses in its Initial and other states. Some of the monsters with their attack types and weaknesses in initial states have been listed below:

Monsters Attack Type Weakness Anjanath Speed Piercing Aptonoth Power Slash Azuros Power Blunt Apceros Power Blunt Astalos Technical, Power (when in Electric Stance) Bhanbara Technical Blunt Bullfango Speed Slash Bulldrome Power Slash Blue Yian-Kut–Ku Technical Piercing Basarios Technical Blunt Barroth Speed Black Diablos Power Congalala Technical Cephalos Power Conga Power Duramboros Power Daimyo Hermitaur Technical Diablos Power Gargwa Speed Blunt Great Jaggi Technical Slash Great Baggi Technical Gypceros Power Gendrome Speed Hermitaur Technical Jade Barroth Power, Technical (when using Snow Mantle) Jaggia Power Piercing Jaggi Speed Slash Kulu-Ya-Ku Technical Slash Konchu Technical Blunt Kecha Wacha Speed Khezu Technical Lagiacrus Power Lagombi Speed Legiana Speed Ludroth Power Blunt Larinoth Technical Slash Monoblos Speed Mizutsune Technical Nargacuga Speed Nerscylla Technical Plesioth Technical Paolumu Technical Blunt Pukei-Pukei Technical Slash Qurupeco Technical Blunt Red Khezu Technical Royal Ludroth Power Piercing Shakalaka Technical Slagtoth Power Slash Tobi-Kadachi Speed Tigrex Speed Tetsucabra Power Piercing Uragaan Power Velocidrome Speed Slash Velociprey Speed Slash Yian Garuga Technical Yian-Kut-Ku Technical Piercing Zamite Technical Zamtrios Speed

Kinship Gauge

When you attack your enemies, a blue meter next to your health known as Kinship Gauge starts to grow up. The more you attack the monsters, the more the meter keeps growing.

These Kinship Guage points are used when you perform one of the following:

Kinship Skill

Ride

Double Kinship

Rider Skills

The Kinship Gauge is also used to perform special attacks.

Special Attacks

The game allows you to perform special attacks using your Monsties and weapons. These special attacks deal extra damage to your opponents and are very helpful in combat.

A portion of your Kinship Gauge is needed to perform these attacks. Open the Monsties Combat Menu to see available special attacks that you can perform with your Monsties.