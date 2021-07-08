Call Of Duty: Warzone’s Long-Standing Sliding Aim Bug Will Finally Be Fixed

Call of Duty: Warzone continues to host a few bugs which have survived since launch. Thankfully, one of them pertaining to a pretty serious aiming issue while sliding will finally be addressed in the coming days.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, developer Raven Software confirmed that the “known issue” will soon be fixed with an update. The confirmation was given as a reply to Twitch streamer DanimuhL who shared a clip from one of his recent sessions where the sliding aim bug meant his demise.

Hey Danny! This is a known issue and we have a fix for it. That'll be releasing with an update soon! — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 7, 2021

As already stated, the sliding aim bug has been in Call of Duty: Warzone since launch. When a player tries to aim at the end of a slide, the bug in question forces their crosshair to move upwards. Even if the player tries to drag their crosshair downwards, the bug prevents them from doing so, at least for a micro second.

Warzone has been pretty synonymous with game-breaking bugs. While some continue to exist since launch, new bugs keep surfacing now and then and some of them even return after being fixed.

Take the invisibility bug for example which has been addressed multiple times and yet, the bug keeps finding a way to return to the game.

Bugs though are not the only problem concerning players. Warzone is still a haven for cheaters who continue to find it rather easy to fool the existing anti-cheat. Raven Software was handed the reins by Infinity Ward but an improved anti-cheat still remains a dream.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now a year old having integrated with both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. It would perhaps be in the best interest of the player-base to not have any expectations regarding the anti-cheat.