Nintendo Switch OLED’s New Dev Model Features More RAM For Game-Testing

It turns out that games running on the new Nintendo Switch OLED model have no idea if they are running on anything other than the current (standard) model.

According to a report by Digital Foundry earlier today, developers are finding it difficult to use the existing development models to specifically test the new (and larger) OLED display. Nintendo has acknowledged the problem and will hence be releasing a new development model to make it easier for developers to test their games on the new Switch OLED model.

The interesting bit being that while “a new ADEV development model is being made available to co-exist alongside the existing SDEV and EDEV versions,” Nintendo will be shipping its new development model “with 8GB of RAM compared to the 6GB in the other development models and the 4GB of all retail units.”

Nintendo has not disclosed the reason behind the increased onboard memory but the report has rekindled the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro which was supposed to support up to 4K resolution.

Nintendo has already stated that its new Switch OLED model does not run games any better and as such, players have been advised to “stick with the current model” if they are not interested in the new (and larger) screen.

The upgraded version of the hit hybrid console features the same processor and RAM as the current model to support 720p and 1080p resolutions while in handheld and docked mode respectively. The absence of support for 4K is notable and as far as the player-base is concerned, Nintendo Switch OLED is not the Nintendo Switch Pro which was being reported for more than a year in running.

Nintendo pushing its new ADEV development model though has some people believing that a 4K-supporting Switch console is definitely in the pipelines. Even if that is true, and whether that comes to be a Switch 2 successor, do not expect any new hardware iteration for another couple of years at least.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model will launch on October 8, 2021. The retail price has been set at $350 which is $50 more than the current Switch model.