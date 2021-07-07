Legendary quests will release on July 7th, and the epic quests will release on July 8th. If you are looking for a guide to plan your strategies for the challenges, here is a complete Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 Challenges guide for this week’s challenges.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 Challenges
So, the legendary and epic quests for this week are listed below to help you level up the battle pass and get ready for the upcoming Superman skin.
As always, Legendary quest is added to the game first and the Epic quest follows a day later. You have to complete the quest steps in order for them to count and grant XP.
The legendary quests for Week 5 of FN Chapter 2 Season 7 are
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone (1) – 15,000 XP
- Interact with a CB Radio (1) – 45,000 XP
- Place Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery (2) – 30,000 XP
- Deploy Alien Nanites (1) – 30,000 XP
- Dance near Zyg and Choppy (1) – 30,000 XP
- Get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny (1) – 30,000 XP
The epic quests are
- Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex (3) – 30,000 XP
- Damage IO Guards (250) – 30,000 XP
- Eliminate Trespassers (2) – 30,000 XP
- Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons (500) – 30,000 XP
- Loot supply drops (2) – 30,000 XP
- Damage a Saucer with a pilot inside (800) – 30,000 XP
- Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex (1) – 30,000 XP
Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Legendary Quest
Firstly, coming to the legendary quests we will guide you on how to complete each of them.
Get Slone’s Orders from a Payphone
You just need to go to any of the locations of the payphone and take orders from Slone. Simply interact with the payphones to get the orders. One can easily find payphones at bus stops. The image below shows the exact locations of the payphones.
Interact With a CB Radio
Go to the location marked in the image below and interact with a radio to complete the quest. All the CB Radios are available at different spots in Believer Beach so interact with whichever one you can find.
Place Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery
After reaching Holly Hatchery or as it was previously known in the game as Holly Hedges, you just need to place two gifts to complete this quest.
Deploy Alien Nanites
You just need to deploy alien nanite one time. So, one can throw just one alien and complete the challenge. Alien Nanites are pretty difficult to find but they are part of the floor loot and also available on the Abductors (unavailable at the moment) or the Mothership.
Dance Near Zyg and Choppy
Zyg and Choppy were added to the game as boss NPC but then were disabled. As for now, Zyg and Choppy will appear right at Hydro-16. You can even kill him for a cool ray-gun while you’re at it.
Get Infected by an Alien Parasite and Talk to Sunny
First, go to a UFO. Following are the locations of UFOs.
After reaching a UFO, enter the Mothership. Here, you have to find an alien and get infected. Let the alien latch on to your head to get infected. Another way can be that you find an animal infected by the alien or alien hatchlings in their green pods on the ground and then get infected by that alien. Now, go to Believer Beach and talk to Sunny.
Epic Quests
Time to jump onto the lesser rewarding, but important all-the-same; this week’s epic quest.
Destroy Computer Equipment at Satellite Stations or Corny Complex
You can either land at any satellite station or the top of a house at Corny Complex. The better place is the top of the house, as here one can easily destroy three pieces of computer equipment.
Damage IO Guards
One has to damage 250 IO guards to complete this quest. The better place to complete this quest will be Corny Complex, as there are many IO guards there. So, just go to Corny Complex and damage the guards.
Eliminate Tresspassers
Look on the map for purple named POI and land there. Now, get the weapons and shoot down UFOs that the Kymera Aliens are using. To complete the challenge, players need to eliminate two aliens.
Deal Damage with IO or Alien Weapons
To get the alien weapons, you can go to Mothership or just land at the purple named POI that is marked on the map. Now, eliminate Kymera alien to complete the challenge. As there is a choice, you can also deal damage with IO weapons that can be found in the IO chests.
Loot Supply Drops
You need to loot 2 supply drops that can be easily completed in Team Rumble.
Damage a Saucer with a Pilot Inside
First, check whether it counts on aliens using the UFO, otherwise one need to find a real player on the UFO. Now, damage it while the player is inside.
Open an IO Chest at Satellite Station or Corny Complex
The best place is at the top of the house at Corny Complex. You can easily find an IO chest there. Here is an image showing the exact location of the IO chest.