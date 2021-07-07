Legendary quests will release on July 7th, and the epic quests will release on July 8th. If you are looking for a guide to plan your strategies for the challenges, here is a complete Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 Challenges guide for this week’s challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 Challenges

So, the legendary and epic quests for this week are listed below to help you level up the battle pass and get ready for the upcoming Superman skin.

As always, Legendary quest is added to the game first and the Epic quest follows a day later. You have to complete the quest steps in order for them to count and grant XP.

The legendary quests for Week 5 of FN Chapter 2 Season 7 are

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone (1) – 15,000 XP

Interact with a CB Radio (1) – 45,000 XP

Place Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery (2) – 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites (1) – 30,000 XP

Dance near Zyg and Choppy (1) – 30,000 XP

Get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny (1) – 30,000 XP

The epic quests are

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex (3) – 30,000 XP

Damage IO Guards (250) – 30,000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers (2) – 30,000 XP

Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons (500) – 30,000 XP

Loot supply drops (2) – 30,000 XP

Damage a Saucer with a pilot inside (800) – 30,000 XP

Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex (1) – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Legendary Quest

Firstly, coming to the legendary quests we will guide you on how to complete each of them.

Get Slone’s Orders from a Payphone

You just need to go to any of the locations of the payphone and take orders from Slone. Simply interact with the payphones to get the orders. One can easily find payphones at bus stops. The image below shows the exact locations of the payphones.

Interact With a CB Radio

Go to the location marked in the image below and interact with a radio to complete the quest. All the CB Radios are available at different spots in Believer Beach so interact with whichever one you can find.

Place Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery

After reaching Holly Hatchery or as it was previously known in the game as Holly Hedges, you just need to place two gifts to complete this quest.

Deploy Alien Nanites

You just need to deploy alien nanite one time. So, one can throw just one alien and complete the challenge. Alien Nanites are pretty difficult to find but they are part of the floor loot and also available on the Abductors (unavailable at the moment) or the Mothership.

Dance Near Zyg and Choppy

Zyg and Choppy were added to the game as boss NPC but then were disabled. As for now, Zyg and Choppy will appear right at Hydro-16. You can even kill him for a cool ray-gun while you’re at it.

Get Infected by an Alien Parasite and Talk to Sunny

First, go to a UFO. Following are the locations of UFOs.

After reaching a UFO, enter the Mothership. Here, you have to find an alien and get infected. Let the alien latch on to your head to get infected. Another way can be that you find an animal infected by the alien or alien hatchlings in their green pods on the ground and then get infected by that alien. Now, go to Believer Beach and talk to Sunny.

Epic Quests

Time to jump onto the lesser rewarding, but important all-the-same; this week’s epic quest.

Destroy Computer Equipment at Satellite Stations or Corny Complex

You can either land at any satellite station or the top of a house at Corny Complex. The better place is the top of the house, as here one can easily destroy three pieces of computer equipment.

Damage IO Guards

One has to damage 250 IO guards to complete this quest. The better place to complete this quest will be Corny Complex, as there are many IO guards there. So, just go to Corny Complex and damage the guards.

Eliminate Tresspassers

Look on the map for purple named POI and land there. Now, get the weapons and shoot down UFOs that the Kymera Aliens are using. To complete the challenge, players need to eliminate two aliens.

Deal Damage with IO or Alien Weapons

To get the alien weapons, you can go to Mothership or just land at the purple named POI that is marked on the map. Now, eliminate Kymera alien to complete the challenge. As there is a choice, you can also deal damage with IO weapons that can be found in the IO chests.

Loot Supply Drops

You need to loot 2 supply drops that can be easily completed in Team Rumble.

Damage a Saucer with a Pilot Inside

First, check whether it counts on aliens using the UFO, otherwise one need to find a real player on the UFO. Now, damage it while the player is inside.

Open an IO Chest at Satellite Station or Corny Complex

The best place is at the top of the house at Corny Complex. You can easily find an IO chest there. Here is an image showing the exact location of the IO chest.