Switch OLED Model Has The Same CPU And RAM, Confirms Nintendo

The newly announced Nintendo Switch OLED model will pretty much be a hardware upgrade in terms of its display alone.

According to a statement issued to The Verge just now, the Nintendo Switch OLED model will have the same processor as the current Switch model, which goes against previous rumors of Nintendo upgrading its hybrid console with a new Nvidia processor. Unlike previous rumors as well, Nintendo has also stuck with the same amount of RAM as currently available.

“Nintendo Switch OLED model does not have a new CPU, or more RAM, from previous Nintendo Switch models,” said a Nintendo spokesperson.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED model will feature a larger (seven-inch) OLED display to support 720p and 1080p resolutions while in handheld and docked mode respectively. There will be no support for 4K resolution, at least not in this upgraded version.

Questions began surfacing about the hardware when Nintendo shared specifications about its new Switch OLED model. The specifications failed to mention the processor being used as well as the amount of memory. While some fans were crossing their fingers in hopes of learning about additional hardware upgrades, the new OLED display remains alone in that regard.

That being said, the new Switch OLED model does feature an increased default storage space of 64GB compared to 32GB of the current model. Unfortunately though, the new display will not be accompanied by an improved battery life which has been kept the same: running games up to nine hours on a single charge.

Nintendo Switch OLED model will cost $350 ($50 more than the current Switch model) when it launches on October 8, 2021. Interested buyers will be available to choose from two colors: one with white Joy-Con controllers and a white dock, and a second with red-and-blue Joy-Con controllers and a black dock.

Expect all available stock to run dry in record time.