Nintendo Switch OLED Model Tech Specs Comparison

Nintendo made a big announcement regarding its latest handheld, Nintendo Switch, revealing a fancy new Nintendo Switch OLED model and while it certainly isn’t what a lot of people were expecting from the company, it will definitely alter the experience of people who prefer the handheld portable gaming console for the better.

While initial rumors had all pointed to the company launching a “Pro” version of Nintendo Switch capable of 4K gaming, probably in docked mode, that didn’t turn out to be true and the company instead announced a “refresh” of the original Nintendo Switch with the new one featuring an OLED screen, a slightly bumped internal storage of 64GB and a new dock that features an Ethernet port.

Whether this announcement affects the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro or not, we can’t be sure. While arguments can be made for and against “Pro” versions of consoles that they lead to a divide between the player base, as is evident by what happened in the past with Nintendo 3DS and New 3DS models, with one featuring a powerful CPU that resulted in certain games being unavailable on older models or even with the case of PlayStation and Xbox where some newer games are impossible to enjoy on base consoles because of how weak they are.

However, if there is one video game console that can massively benefit from a hardware upgrade, it has to be Nintendo Switch and 4 years after its initial launch, this might be the perfect time to deliver a new Nintendo Switch Pro version. Even if such a small handheld device isn’t capable of 4K gaming, consumers would definitely benefit from at least a visual bump to 1080P or an FPS boost for many popular games such as Witcher 3 and Apex Legends.

Hopefully, Nintendo still has a few surprises up its sleeve for the rest of the year and we might be able to get our hands on a Pro version of the Nintendo Switch for the Holiday season.

Here is the complete breakdown of the comparison of technical specs featured by the three different models of Nintendo Switch so you have a comparison at hand of the OLED model versus the Standard and Lite currently available in the market.

Standard Lite OLED Size Roughly 4 inches high, 9.4 inches long, and 0.55 inches deep (with Joy-Con attached) Roughly 3.6 inches high, 8.2 inches long, and .55 inches deep 4 inches high, 9.5 inches long, and 0.55 inches deep (with Joy-Con attached) Weight Roughly 0.66 lbs (Roughly 0.88 lbs when Joy-Con controllers are attached) Roughly 0.61 lbs Roughly 0.71 lbs (Roughly 0.93 lbs with Joy-Con controllers attached) Screen Multi-touch capacitive touch screen, 6.2-inch LCD Screen, 1280 x 720 resolution Capacitive touch screen, 5.5-inch LCD, 1280×720 resolution Multi-touch capacitive touch screen, 7.0-inch OLED screen, 1280×720 resolution CPU/GPU NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor Storage 32 GB internal storage; part of it is reserved for system usage. You can enhance storage space using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB. 32 GB internal storage; part of it is reserved for system usage. You can enhance storage space using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB. 64 GB internal storage. You can easily enhance it using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB. Wireless / LAN Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.1 (In TV mode, you can connect the Nintendo Switch with a wired LAN adapter.) Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Bluetooth 4.1 / NFC Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.1 LAN available with the new dock. Video Output Up to 1080p through HDMI in TV mode, Up to 720p through a built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld mode Up to 720p through built-in screen Up to 1080p through HDMI in TV mode, Up to 720p through a built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld mode Audio Output Supports 5.1ch Linear PCM output, Output via HDMI connector in TV mode Supports with 5.1ch Linear PCM output, Output via HDMI connector in TV mode Speakers Stereo Stereo Stereo USB Connector USB Type-C Used to charge or to connect to the Nintendo Switch dock. USB Type-C Used to charge. USB Type-C Used to charge or to connect to the Nintendo Switch dock. Headphone / Mic Jack 3.5mm 4-pole Stereo (CTIA standard) 3.5mm 4-pole Stereo (CTIA standard) 3.5mm 4-pole Stereo (CTIA standard) Game Card Slot Nintendo Switch Game Cards Nintendo Switch Game Cards Nintendo Switch Game Cards MicroSD Card Slot Supports microSD / microSDHC / microSDXC memory cards (Once the microSDXC card is inserted, you’ll have to update the system using an internet connection.) Supports microSD / microSDHC / microSDXC memory cards (Once the microSDXC card is inserted, you’ll have to update the system using an internet connection.) Supports microSD / microSDHC / microSDXC memory cards (Once the microSDXC card is inserted, you’ll have to update the system using an internet connection.) Sensor Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and Brightness Sensor Accelerometer / Gyroscope Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and Brightness sensor Operating Environment 41-95 degrees F 20-80% humidity 41-95 degrees F 20-80% humidity 41-95 degrees F 20-80% humidity Internal Battery Lithium-ion battery (4310 mAh) Lithium-ion battery (3570 mAh) Lithium-ion battery (4310 mAh) Battery Life Model number: HAC-001 (Product serial number starts with “XAW”) Roughly 2.5 to 6.5 hours Depends on the games you play. For example, for 3 hours for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it will last for roughly 3 hours. Model number: HAC-001 (Product serial number starts with “XKW”) Roughly 4.5 – 9 hours Depends on the games you play. For example, for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it will last for around 5.5 hours. Model number: HDH-001 Roughly 3.0 to 7.0 hours Depends on the games you play. For example, for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it will last for around 4 hours. Roughly 4.5 – 9 hours Depends on the games you play. For instance, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, will last for around 5.5 hours. Charging Time Roughly 3 hours when the hardware is in sleep mode Roughly 3 hours when the hardware is in sleep mode Roughly 3 hours when the hardware is in sleep mode

Nintendo Switch Dock Specifications

There are also differences in size, weight, and output of the dock of the standard model and the brand-new OLED model as we will highlight with the table below of the comparison between the Standard Dock and the dock for OLED Nintendo Switch. Since the Lite is a truly portable handheld, it has no dock.

Nintendo Switch Dock Standard Dock with LAN Port (OLED Model) Size Roughly 4.1 inches high, 6.8 inches long, and 2.12 inches deep Roughly 4.1 inches high, 6.9 inches long, and 2.0 inches deep Weight Around 0.72 lbs Around 0.69 lbs Output 2x USB ports on the side, 1x on the back (compatible with USB 2.0) System Connector AC Adapter Port HDMI Port 2x USB ports on the side (compatible with USB 2.0) System connector AC adapter port HDMI port Wired LAN port

The all-new OLED model of Nintendo Switch is set to go on sale on October 8th, 2021 for $350. This price tag might be disheartening for some especially considering that at its core, the OLED Switch is still the same old machine launched in 2017 but this time you are paying an extra $50 for a fancier display. You can obtain the OLED version of Nintendo Switch from your local retailers. Check with them now for pre-order details!