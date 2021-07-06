Nintendo Switch OLED Model Brings 1080p 7-Inch Display, 64GB Storage, New Dock With LAN Port

The long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro will officially launch in the coming months as the Nintendo Switch OLED model.
According to an official announcement earlier today, the new Nintendo Switch OLED model will feature a larger (seven-inch) OLED display to support 720p and 1080p resolutions while in handheld and docked mode respectively.
The upgraded version was previously believed to support up to 4K resolution but which does not appear to be the case. The absence of 4K however is notable because every other hardware-related rumor has pretty much been on point.
The new Nintendo Switch OLED model will sport an adjustable stand for tabletop gaming, an increased default storage space of 64GB, a revised dock with a built-in ethernet port, and improved internal speakers for enhanced audio.
Furthermore, the battery life has been kept more or less the same. The new Nintendo Switch OLED model will run games up to nine hours on a single charge just as the current Switch model. The original Joy-Con controllers will be fully compatible with the upgraded version of the hit hybrid console, and all existing games will be playable as well.
Nintendo Switch OLED model will cost $350 ($50 more than the current Switch model) when it launches on October 8, 2021. Interested buyers will be available to choose from two colors: one with white Joy-Con controllers and a white dock, and a second with red-and-blue Joy-Con controllers and a black dock.
Nintendo was rumored to be discontinuing its current Switch model and replacing it with the new OLED model, which will sell alongside the smaller Switch Lite. Nintendo however has not made any such announcements at the time of writing.
The complete hardware specifications can be browsed below, as shared by Nintendo itself.
|Size
|4 inches high, 9.5 inches long, and 0.55 inches deep (with Joy-Con attached) *The depth from the tip of the analog sticks to the tip of the ZL/ZR buttons is 1.12 inches
|Weight
|Approximately .71 lbs (Approximately .93 lbs with Joy-Con controllers attached)
|Screen
|Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 7.0 inch OLED screen / 1280×720
|CPU/GPU
|NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor
|Storage
|64 GB Users can easily expand storage space using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB (sold separately).
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1
|Video output
|Up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode Up to 720p via built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes
|Audio output
|Compatible with 5.1ch Linear PCM output Output via HDMI connector in TV mode
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Buttons
|Power button / Volume button
|USB connector
|USB Type-C Used for charging or for connecting to the Nintendo Switch dock.
|Headphone/mic jack
|3.5mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard)
|Game card slot
|Nintendo Switch game cards
|microSD card slot
|Compatible with microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC memory cards *Once the microSDXC card is inserted, a system update will be necessary. An internet connection is required to perform this system update.
|Sensor
|Accelerometer, gyroscope, and brightness sensor
|Operating environment
|41-95 degrees F / 20-80% humidity
|Internal battery
|Lithium-ion battery / 4310mAh
|Battery life
|Approximately 4.5 – 9 hours The battery life will depend on the games you play. For instance, the battery will last approximately 5.5 hours for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
|Charging time
|Approximately 3 hours *When charging while the hardware is in sleep mode