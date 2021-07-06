Nintendo Switch OLED Model Brings 1080p 7-Inch Display, 64GB Storage, New Dock With LAN Port

The long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro will officially launch in the coming months as the Nintendo Switch OLED model.

According to an official announcement earlier today, the new Nintendo Switch OLED model will feature a larger (seven-inch) OLED display to support 720p and 1080p resolutions while in handheld and docked mode respectively.

The upgraded version was previously believed to support up to 4K resolution but which does not appear to be the case. The absence of 4K however is notable because every other hardware-related rumor has pretty much been on point.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED model will sport an adjustable stand for tabletop gaming, an increased default storage space of 64GB, a revised dock with a built-in ethernet port, and improved internal speakers for enhanced audio.

Furthermore, the battery life has been kept more or less the same. The new Nintendo Switch OLED model will run games up to nine hours on a single charge just as the current Switch model. The original Joy-Con controllers will be fully compatible with the upgraded version of the hit hybrid console, and all existing games will be playable as well.

Nintendo Switch OLED model will cost $350 ($50 more than the current Switch model) when it launches on October 8, 2021. Interested buyers will be available to choose from two colors: one with white Joy-Con controllers and a white dock, and a second with red-and-blue Joy-Con controllers and a black dock.

Nintendo was rumored to be discontinuing its current Switch model and replacing it with the new OLED model, which will sell alongside the smaller Switch Lite. Nintendo however has not made any such announcements at the time of writing.

The complete hardware specifications can be browsed below, as shared by Nintendo itself.