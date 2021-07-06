God Of War: Ragnarok Debut Trailer Rumored For Next Month

Sony Interactive Entertainment might finally be ready to give God of War: Ragnarok an announcement trailer as soon as next month.

Taking to Reddit earlier today, leaker QuimSix claimed that God of War: Ragnarok will receive a brand new trailer somewhere in August. While obviously a mere rumor for now, the leaker has proven to be pretty accurate so far.

The same source gave away many details about Far Cry 6 before its announcement and even predicted when Sony will be hosting its next State of Play event. Hence, there stands a good chance that Kratos and Atreus will be returning somewhere next month in a brand new trailer.

God of War: Ragnarok was announced last year with a teaser trailer which only mentioned Ragnarok to be coming. Sony has since then not shared any details about the sequel which has been argued to not even have Ragnarok in its title.

Recently though, concept artist Samuel Matthews mentioned how developer Sony Santa Monica Studio took inspiration from The Last of Us for the 2018 God of War game and took a special liking to the way The Last of Us Part 2 switched storytelling perspectives between Abby and Ellie.

The revelation had fans wondering if God of War: Ragnarok will follow a similar path by allowing Kratos and Atreus to have their own playable story arcs.

God of War: Ragnarok will understandably not release in fall 2021 which has already been saved up for Horizon Forbidden West. Speaking of which, the same leaker has also claimed Horizon Forbidden West to be receiving a release date and more gameplay trailers in the coming months.

Unless there are unforeseen delays, Horizon Forbidden West will be releasing around the 2021 holiday season while God of War: Ragnarok should land somewhere in 2022 as a cross-generation game.