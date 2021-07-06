Animal Crossing Monopoly’s Real, Here’s How To Pre-Order

Nintendo has ventured into board games for its critically acclaimed Animal Crossing: New Horizons with an unannounced Animal Crossing Monopoly edition.

According to a report by Kotaku earlier today, recent claims on Reddit about the existence of a monopoly edition based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons are indeed true. The board game can in fact be pre-ordered at the time of writing or directly purchased from select retailers.

Thanks to a barcode (F1661) shared by an owner as proof of purchase, Animal Crossing Monopoly is already available across Europe for around £30 with most retailers already out of stock, which should not be surprising when considering the popularity of the social simulation franchise.

Animal Crossing Monopoly however is not as widely available in the United States in comparison. Walmart as one notable retailer was stocking the board game but has also sold out its entire stock within a day.

Can confirm it's real, my walmart has them pic.twitter.com/HqEW0lEnvb — Squiggly Pete (@SquigglyPete155) July 5, 2021

While fans will surely be disappointed, the whole situation is sort of hilarious since the product has already sold out in both the United States and Europe before even being officially announced. Nintendo will likely be working out plans to push a second wave of stock to replenish retailers worldwide as soon as possible. That as well as formally acknowledging the board game.

According to early buyers, Animal Crossing Monopoly has four characters based on the villagers where each character holds a different item: a shovel, an apple, a net, and a fishing rod. The currency has been replaced with Bells, and properties with fish, bugs, fruit, and fossils. There are hence a few differences compared to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo has worked with Hasbro for game-based monopoly editions before as well. The Legend of Zelda for example received a monopoly edition back in 2014. There exists a monopoly edition of Super Mario, Mario Kart, as well as a Nintendo edition which features characters from seven franchises: Mario, Donkey Kong, Zelda, Metroid, Kirby, Star Fox, Wario, and Animal Crossing.