Scarlet Nexus Mysterious Text Data Locations Guide

In this guide, we will take a look at the location of all the Mysterious Text Data collectibles in Scarlet Nexus. We will tell you how to get to them efficiently. You can find 10 mysterious text data (objects) in the Old OSF Hospital, following is the explanation of each specific location. Let’s get started:

Scarlet Nexus Mysterious Text Data Locations

The mysterious text data is displayed as a green object on the map when the player is close to the item, this is the same as other items, but it differs in how it appears on the ground. The mysterious text data will show up as a golden cube on the ground.

Mysterious Text Data #1

On the 1st floor, as you proceed through the hallway towards the staircase you will find the item between the sofas right in front of a window.

Mysterious Text Data #2

On the 2nd floor, you will find rooms protected by iron rods. The item will be in a room that has creepy scrawls on its walls. The room can be accessed with Luka’s SAS.

Mysterious Text Data #3

On the 2nd floor where there is “save NPC”, you will find yourself in a hall. As you proceed through the hall and the iron-barred gate you will find some crates. The crates are to be moved by Psychokinesis. The Mysterious text data will be revealed.

Mysterious Text Data #4

In the 2nd floor hallway, where there is a decorative tree pot in a corner and a notice board in front of the tree pot, you will find yourself at a dead-end near the balcony. The item will be at the dead-end.

Mysterious Text Data #5

In the 2nd floor corridor, you will find an iron-barred entrance to a suite of rooms. There will be three boxes stacked at the right of the entrance. You can access the rooms with Luka’s SAS. As you enter you will see a doorway to your left leading to a smaller room. In that room, you will find the item above the study table.

Mysterious Text Data #6

On the 2nd floor, as you proceed a little further from where you found the “Save NPC”, you shall find yourself in a long hallway. In that hallway there will be a doorway beside a wheelchair, the doorway will lead to the room with the Mysterious text data. The item will be on the shelf.

Mysterious Text Data #7

On the 3rd floor, there is a portion of the hallway which leads to the dead-end near the balcony. The hallway area is protected by iron rods. It can be accessed with Luka’s SAS. As you proceed through the hallway you will find a pile of objects at the dead-end. You will find the item when you move the pile with Psychokinesis.

Mysterious Text Data #8

On the 3rd floor, you will find a hallway portion with its entrance near a ladder. The entrance is protected by iron rods. It can be accessed with Luka’s SAS. When inside the hallway, you will see a doorway upfront. As you enter, you will find the entrance to a medical room to your left. The Item will beside the shelf in the medical room.

Mysterious Text Data #9

In the 3rd floor corridor, you will find another iron barred entrance to a suite of rooms. There will be a partition at the right of the entrance. You can access the rooms with Luka’s SAS. As you enter you will see a doorway to your left leading to a smaller room. In that room, you will find the item above the study table.

Mysterious Text Data #10

On the 3rd floor, there is a large room that leads to the hallway corner through an iron-barred gate. As you enter the gate you will find the mysterious text data to your left, beside the partition.

Once you have collected all the 10 mysterious text data, you will earn the “Knowledge of the past trophy/achievement.”