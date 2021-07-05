Ghost Of Tsushima: Director’s Cut Asks $10 More For DualSense Support

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will support exclusive features on PlayStation 5 which Sony Interactive Entertainment believes to warrant a higher price tag.

According to a report by TechRadar on the weekend, existing owners of Ghost of Tsushima will have to pay $20 and $30 to upgrade to the Director’s Cut on PS4 and PS5 respectively.

That makes the recently announced Director’s Cut $10 more expensive on PS5 compared to PS4, and which might be concerning for some players.

The reason being that the Director’s Cut comes with PS5-exclusive features such as support for the DualSense controller (haptic feedback and adaptive triggers) and for 3D audio. The PS5 version also enables 60 frames per second at 4K resolution alongside adding Japanese lip syncs for those interested.

Sony has hence locked all of those PS5 features behind a paywall which should not be the case, at least not for players who own Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on PS4. Upgrading to PS5 should have been without charge.

Furthermore, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut bundles all post-release content released so far as well as a brand new adventure called Iki Island which will take players to a completely new area with new characters and story arcs. Iki Island however cannot be purchased separately on PS5. The new content comes as a part of the Director’s Cut. Hence, even those who already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS5 will have to pay the whole $40 just to access Iki Island.

While Sony could possibly be planning to release Iki Island separately on PS5 down the road, the new story expansion remains a hostage of the Director’s Cut for the time being.

Ghost Of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will release on August 20, 2021. Those yet to jump into the award-winning game by developer Sucker Punch Productions can pre-order now for $60 and $70 on PS4 and PS5 respectively.