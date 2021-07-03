During Act 2 in Goffin’s Door, you will have to solve a tile puzzle when doing The Goblin’s Shard mission. This D&D Dark Alliance Goffin’s Door Tile Puzzle guide will be focused on how to solve that puzzle to progress further into the story.

D&D Dark Alliance Goffin’s Door Tile Puzzle

During the mission, when you cross the broken bridge on your way to the Goblin Prison camp, you have to take the path on your right. Instead of going to the right after crossing the bridge, go straight towards the wooden barricade.

When you enter the room, you will be presented with an optional objective to killing Yukk Rathbane. After you defeat him, you will see some chests and attribute points behind a purple barricade. To get behind the barricade, you need to solve the tile puzzle.

There are four tiles located on the walls inside the room. You need to connect the tiles on the floor in front of you to the ones on the wall. This is done by stepping on the tiles. The tiles will glow up when they have been activated.

Remember the pattern of the tiles on the wall and step on the same replica of that tile on the floor.

Tile #1

The first tile is just to your right as you enter the room.

Tile #2

Go straight from where the first tile is towards the right corner of the room and look ahead. The second tile is on top of the wall behind the skull pillar.

Tile #3

Go to where the purple barricade is and look at the wall behind the purple barricade. Just to the left and behind the red banner is the third tile.

Tile #4

Go to the far left side of the room and look behind the broken wall. The fourth tile will be on that wall.

Now, match the shapes of the tiles on the wall to the ones on the floor by stepping on them. The correct order will look like this:

Once you step on all four correct tiles, the puzzle will be solved and you will be able to loot the goodies.