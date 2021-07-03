D&D Dark Alliance Bruenor Battlehammer Builds Guide

You can choose from four unique heroes in D&D Dark Alliance, each with their own abilities, feats, and roles within the party. In this Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance guide, we’ll outline everything there is to know about one of those characters, Bruenor Battlehammer and provide some useful builds for Bruenor.

D&D Dark Alliance Bruenor Battlehammer Builds

Bruenor Battlehammer is a Dwarf fighter in Dark Alliance who is mainly used for tanking enemies and drawing in all the aggression.

Bruenor Battlehammer Abilities

Like the other characters, Bruenor Battlehammer comes with his own set of unique abilities. These abilities can be utilized for conducting some moves when needed. You will get different buffs, effects, and bonuses when a particular ability is activated. You can unlock abilities by spending the Feat Points.

The following abilities belong to Bruenor Battlehammer:

Taunt

This ability is available from the start and makes Bruenor taunt close by monsters, making them focus on him. The damage Bruenor receives is lowered so this makes for a good tanking ability. Furthermore, Stalwart and Thorns are also gained by this ability.

Anvil of Clangeddin

This ability is also available from the start and causes a magic Anvil to drop in front of Bruenor, which damages and breaks the guard of the enemy on impact. It also deals fire and physical damage with time. During this effect, allies also receive an Elemental fire weapon buff.

Battlehammer Brew

You will get this ability by unlocking the Battlehammer Brew feat and it applies cleansing and regeneration to all closeby allies.

Whirlwind

You will get this ability by unlocking the Whirlwind Feat and in this, you got a spinning attack that deals damage to the enemies and applies Slowed and Sapped to all impacted monsters.

Bruenor is such a classic fighter with all his moves and abilities, but what’s the use of him if you don’t direct all of his strengths into a specific direction according to your play style?

These builds that we have compiled are the best builds for Bruenor and will focus all of his strengths into unique, stronger forms. The first build DPS Tank will make Bruenor a classis battle tank, while the Canny Beast build will make him fast, flexible and intelligent.

DPS Tank Build

DPS Tank Build not only increases the strength of attacks of Bruenor but also makes way for free and easy healings. Here are the abilities and moves that you must upgrade to, for this build:

Anvil of Clangerden: Massive magic anvil that drops in front of Bruenor and deals damage to everyone around him.

Whirlwind: A spinning attack that does a high amount of damage. Combine it with the Storming Quake ability to have a cold damage buff on your weapon.

Warsong: This ability heals you during combat and also heals your allies. So, you won’t have the need to use potions and hence the fight becomes way more focused.

Lunging Axe: This ability doesn’t only deal credible damage but also applies a stamina sapped effect to the enemies, draining their stamina faster.

Besides, here are the attributes stats that you need to invest in to make a proper DPS Tank form of Bruenor:

Attributes Stats STR 18 DEX 9 CON 12 INT 10 WIS 7 CHA 4

Canny Beast Build

Canny Beast is yet another build that is focused on increasing stamina, endurance and mental abilities of Bruenor. For this build, you must upgrade to the following moves and abilities:

Whirlwind: A spinning attack that you should combine with Coldstone Guardian set to turn Bruenor into an invincible tornedo.

Anvil of Clangeddin: Deals damage to enemies within the range and grants Elemental Fire Weapon buff to allies within range.

Warsong: Equip the warsong move for dealing strong stamina destruction.

Stomping Quake: Stomping Quake is a must-have move to make Bruenor able to break enemy groups so as to take them one by one.

Talking about attributes, you may choose the stats of the following attributes on your own. Just follow the prioritized standards for this build: