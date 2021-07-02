Ubisoft Montpellier Starts Hiring For An Unannounced Game

Ubisoft Montpellier has for long been working on Beyond Good and Evil 2 which will serve as a prequel to the 2003 original. The French developer however has also been working on another project on the sides.

Ubisoft Montpellier posted several new job listings earlier today, most of which were unsurprisingly for Beyond Good and Evil 2. The surprising bit being that one job listing mentioned an unannounced game as well.

“We are looking for a Community Developer to manage the community strategy of Beyond Good and Evil 2 and an unannounced game,” reads a LinkedIn announcement from earlier today but which refrains from going into any details.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 was announced back in 2017 and has reportedly been suffering in development hell. Ubisoft Montpellier remains to actually do a full-blown reveal and has since then been only sharing minor updates such as the game boasting “innovation” and featuring more content than the original, as well as being more accessible to players who never experienced the original.

To make matters worse, Beyond Good and Evil creator Michel Ancel had to part ways with Ubisoft last year after nearly three decades due to complaints accusing him of toxicity. While he left saying that Beyond Good and Evil 2 were in good hands, it goes without saying that a change in leadership will always impact in-development projects.

Hence, it reasons that Ubisoft Montpellier began working on a secondary game on the sides. However, accounting for the unknown status of Beyond Good and Evil 2, it would be unlikely to see the mysterious project getting announced for the time being, at least not until Beyond Good and Evil 2 is all set to reach its release window.