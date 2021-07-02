Attribute Points increase a character’s overall abilities. In Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance, you need to solve puzzles in order to attain bonus Attribute Points and to help you out with finding those attribute shrines and acquiring points, we have prepared this D&D Dark Alliance Puzzle Solutions guide.

D&D Dark Alliance Puzzle Solutions

Attribute Points enhance all six attributes of your character; which are: Strength, Dexterity, Constitution, Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma. To gain Attribute Points, you’re going to want to complete D&D Dark Alliance Puzzles.

Now you know how Attribute Points play an important role in your character’s build, let’s move towards the Puzzles that provide you with Attribute Points. In order to solve each puzzle, you need to light up 4 symbols. Once done, they’ll remove the shield guarding the Attribute Points.

These symbols are effortless to find if you have a steady eye. You need to stand on top of a set of four pressure plates with the symbol on them while only one pressure plate from each set has the right symbol.

The Hall of Judgement Puzzle Solution

Once you’ve entered through the portals, you’ll end up in an area where you’ll find the first symbol on the fallen pillar. Once you’ve found the symbol, stand on the pressure plate with the symbol.

The second and third symbols are relatively easy to find as they’re right next to the dragon skeleton on the floor near the attribute point and on the roof at the back of the shield, respectively.

For the fourth and last symbol at the Hall of Judgement, you need to look for a wooden barricade. Break it to reach a chest in the backroom, look behind the chest for the symbol.

After lighting up all four symbols, the shield vanishes and you can now acquire the Attribute Points for completing The Hall of Judgement Puzzle.

Designs of the Duergar Puzzle Solution

To find the first symbol, you need to locate a fallen pillar near the entrance of the chamber on the right. The symbol is found behind the pillar.

Look for the pressure plate at the corner but to reach one of the plates of the set, you must break the shield covering it. Once done, step on the plate to light up the first symbol.

Reach another corner to find the second pressure plate. Again, the symbol is behind a shield, break it to reveal it.

Head back to the main entrance of the chamber for the third symbol. Look above the gate to find the Triangle symbol.

For the last symbol, move to the last corner of the area to clearly see the symbol on the pillar. Step on the right pressure plate to light up the symbol.

After lighting up all four symbols, the shield vanishes and you can now acquire the Attribute Points for completing Designs of the Duergar Puzzle.

Goffin’s Door Puzzle Solution

As you enter the area, you’ll find yourself surrounded by Broken walls and bricks all over the sides of the area. The first symbol is found right next to the entrance of the area, to the right near some barrels.

Look at the left side from where you found the first symbol. You’ll find a big statue with the symbol on it. As for the third symbol it’s found behind the red banner on the left to the shield.

The fourth and last symbol is found behind barrels at the left end side of the area. Simply go around the barrels to find it.

After lighting up all four symbols, the shield vanishes and you can now acquire the Attribute Points for completing The Goffin’s Door Puzzle.