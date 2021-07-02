D&D Dark Alliance Drizzt Do’Urden Builds Guide

This Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance guide will be focused on the best builds that you can make for Drizzt Do’Urden, the Ranger. We will show you the best armor set, feats, abilities, and much more in this guide that you can use to compose ultimate Drizzt Do’Urden Builds.

D&D Dark Alliance Drizzt Do’Urden Builds

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance gives you the ability to choose from one of the four characters and upgrade them according to your playstyles.

Drizzt Do’Urden is one of the famous characters for the players to play with. Drizzt is more like a rogue warrior that is not scared of anything. He can move fast and deals a deadly blow that can take out the enemies with ease.

Every character in D&D has many abilities that only they can use. Following are the Abilities Drizzt Do’Urden has at his disposal in D&D Dark Alliance.

Blink

When this ability is activated, Drizzt can enter the Ethereal Plane invisible. If he takes damage, he remains invisible; however, the effect ends if he deals any damage. Once the ability deactivates, Drizzt will gain the Precision Strikes.

Cloud of Daggers

When Drizzt is covered with a horde of draggers around him, this ability will deal damage and inflict bleeding.

Faerie Fire

This ability causes goblins specifically to flee from the scene. When this ability is activated, it inflicts curses and frightens monsters that are present within the range.

Battle Trance

This ability on activation will provide Vampiric and Frenzy effects on Drizzt.

Ultimate

Drizzt Do’Urden in D&D: Dark Alliance is able to channel an Astral Companion to assist him in battle. The Guenhwyvar attacks random targets within a 20-meter radius of Drizzt and as a bonus, is incapable of taking any form of damage. The ultimate lasts for a few seconds before expiring.

Below you will find two of the best Drizzt builds that will give you max critical hit damage with instant health regeneration and much more.

Drizzt DPS Build

Attributes

Strength – 22

Dexterity – 20

Constitution – 25

Intellect – 26

Wisdom – 5

Charisma – 15

Armor Set

Piwafwi – Dragonsbane

Helmet – Sorcere’s Sentinel

Chestguard – Dragonsbane

Scimitar – Sorcere’s Sentinel

Bracers – Sorcere’s Sentinel

Leg Guards – Dragonsbane

Necklace – Dragonsbane

Ring – Dragonsbane

Usables

Elixir of Resistance

Health Potion

Elixir of Concentration

Potion of Heroism

Abilities

Battle Trance

Cloud of Daggers

Feat Tree

The Hunter

Drizzt Assassin Build

Attributes

Strength – 13

Dexterity – 19

Constitution – 7

Intellect – 6

Wisdom – 5

Charisma – 7

Armor Set

Piwafwi – Tundra Raptor

Helmet – Do’Urden Prince

Chestguard – Warden of Mielikki

Scimitar – Do’Urden Prince

Bracers – Do’Urden Prince

Leg Guards – Dragonsbane

Necklace – Dragonsbane

Ring – Dragonsbane

Usables

Elixir of Resistance

Stamina Potion

Elixir of Concentration

Alchemist Fire

Abilities

Blink

Battle Trance

Feat Tree