Avowed’s More Like Fable 4 Than Elder Scrolls 6, Says Spencer

Despite its usage of a first-person perspective with swordplay and spellcasting in a fantasy setting, Avowed should not be taken as game in the same vein as The Elder Scrolls.

Speaking on IGN Podcast Unlocked (via GamesRadar) in a recent interview, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, noted that Avowed will not be a placeholder of sorts for Elder Scrolls 6 which remains in an early design phase and will hence not be releasing for several more years.

“I think the games are very different, so maybe I struggle a little bit to say that’s our version of this,” said Spencer on the comparison with The Elder Scrolls 6. “But when I think about our lineup, and I think about that more core fantasy RPG setting, I think Avowed is gonna be an awesome entrance there.”

Spencer though did add that for comparison sakes, Avowed can be compared to the likes of Fable 4 which will be “a little more light-hearted, and a little more British” just as previous Fable games have been. That being said, Spencer made it clear that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be “incredible” when it finally comes out.

Furthermore, Spencer made it clear that Microsoft will not be pushing developer Obsidian Entertainment to finish development for the sake of a quick release. “I want to give them the time and resources to build the most amazing game they have ever built,” noted Spencer while adding that Avowed will be a “fantastic” fantasy-based role-playing game for core fans of the genre.

Avowed was officially announced with a brief teaser last year as the third game from Obsidian Entertainment since its acquisition by Microsoft. The game takes place in Eora, the same setting of Pillars of Eternity which was also helmed by Obsidian Entertainment.

While there have been no official updates on development, job listings have suggested the game to be sticking to its original schedule. That however should not be taken as a sign for a potential gameplay reveal in the near future. Obsidian Entertainment will likely keep working on Avowed for the remainder of the year and start dropping new reveals somewhere in 2022.

Avowed has reportedly been in development for less than three years now and will feature an open world larger than The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. The game will host a real-time weather system, and support for mods.