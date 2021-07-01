Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 Challenges Guide

Fortnite’s new season is in full swing. With new challenges and quests coming every week, players once more have the chance to complete Epic and Legendary Quests for the XP and rewards. You will find all the details you need to find about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 Challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 Challenges

The new season introduced the star system, allowing you to choose and grind for the hero or reward you want from the battle pass. But this requires a lot of XP. Hence the weekly Fortnite Season 7 Epic and Legendary Quests are very helpful in this regard. They give a lot of XP.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Epic Quests

Deal 10,000 damage near an Abductor (0/1000)

Destroy three hiding places

Destroy five Objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery (0/5)

Experience low gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership once

Hunt one infected animal

Travel 1000 units in a Saucer

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam once

Most of the Epic Quests in Fortnite Week 4 can be completed by just playing through the game. All you need to do for the first one is to deal 1000 damage while near an abductor.

Go ahead and destroy hiding places all around the map, you’ll find tons of them like trash cans etc. Destroy four of them and you’ll be done with this one as well.

For ‘five objects’, you just need to go to one of the marked locations and destroy literally anything. Pretty much everything counts as an object.

To experience low gravity, you can go into the Mothership or use Alien Nanites to create an Alien Biome.

You can find infected animals around abductors or roaming the open fields. You will spot them easily by their sounds.

Find a UFO for the final challenge and travel around. If you happen to find an enemy along the way, then just pick ’em up with a tractor beam once to dust up this week’s Epic Quests.

You will be rewarded with a total of 210,000 XP for completing this week’s Epic Quests.

Legendary Quests

Search the farm for clues two clues, rewards you with 45,000 XP

Visit Farmer Steel’s three favorite places, rewards you with 30,000 XP

Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows four times, rewards you with 30,000 XP

Collect one doomsday preppers guide, rewards you with 30,000 XP

Forage for food, need five supplies, rewards you with 30,000 XP

While the Epic quests focus on the content, the Legendary quests focus on the story of season 7. These are time-specific tasks and are only available for week 4 or until next Wednesday so hurry up and complete them. Earning you both XP and more details about the story.

For the first stage, you need to find clues marked as magnifying glasses found around Corny Complex. Interact with only two of them to complete the first stage and earn 45,000 XP.

The three favorite places for Farmer Steel are reportedly Pizza Pit Restaurant, Rainbow Rentals, and Flopper Pond. Visit them all to complete the second stage.

You can place missing person signs around Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows by simply interacting with blank ones.

The Doomsday Preppers guide is discoverable in Hydro 16 POI on the ground floor.

After the fourth stage, all you need to do is collect five food items which is a relatively easier challenge compared to what we’ve just accomplished.