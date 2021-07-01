Where to Collect Doomsday Preppers Guide in Fortnite Season 7 Week 4

One step of Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Legendary quest demands that the players find and discover the Doomsday Preppers Guide. We will be showing you where to collect doomsday preppers in fortnite season 7 week 4 in order to complete said challenge.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Doomsday Preppers Guide Locations

For this week’s challenges in Fortnite Season 7, you’ll be finding Doomsday Preppers Guide. Finding the said item is relatively easy and can be discovered over at Hydro 16 or Steamy Stacks.

You can find details regarding the location of both Doomsday Preppers Guides in FN Season 7 in the guide below.

Hydro 16

Hydro 16 is the destination that you guys are looking for. After reaching this place, one needs to put up a little bit of search to get to the exact location. To the west of Lazy Lake, head towards the brick building which performs all the hydroelectric operations.

Here, enter Hydro 16 and reach the ground floor where all the turbines are. Now, moving from here you will find a small office adjacent to the stairs. Here, you will see some items arranged vertically like a cabinet.

Make sure your quest is active, and then interact with the items here to complete the quest. You can earn 30,000 XP by completing this quest, so not a bad deal at all. The image below shows the exact location on the map.

Steamy Stacks

The second location is the Steamy Stacks where one can find a Doomsday Preppers Guide. After reaching the location, enter the building in the middle of the entire area, the one marked on the map, with the orange doors.

There should be a control room inside the building and right next to the control stations will be some stairs leading up. At the foot of the stairs you will find the Doomsday Preppers Guide.

Unlike other such interactables in Fortnite, the Doomsday Preppers Guides are a bit difficult to spot despite having the usual blue glow.