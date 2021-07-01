Far Cry 5’s GoldenEye 007 Levels Return But Without Bond

Those fan-made GoldenEye 007 levels have surprisingly returned to Far Cry 5 after being taken down last week by Ubisoft on the request of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) which controls the James Bond franchise.

Taking to Reddit a few days back, YouTuber Krollywood, the person behind the fan-remake of the 1997 shooter, confirmed that all GoldenEye 007 levels have been re-uploaded for Far Cry 5 but on only PlayStation 4 and PC. The fan-made levels will arrive for Xbox One later.

Krollywood added that he had to make “some changes” to the GoldenEye 007 levels in order to not be hit with another take-down notice. The changes remain to be confirmed but appear to be just the removal of the copyrighted Bond-related names. The fan-made project is now filed as Golden Cry which may or may not be enough to jump off the MGM legal radar.

Krollywood spent nearly three years recreating all eighteen of the GoldenEye 007 levels in Far Cry 5 using its arcade mode. Krollywood was not too pleased with his project being removed since he was not profiting in any way and had made the levels using an in-game level editor.

MGM has never taken a back seat when it comes to taking down fan-made James Bond projects. Last year for example, a fan was remaking the entire GoldenEye 007 campaign in Unreal Engine 4. MGM quickly sent a cease-and-desist notice to the creator to cancel the project mid-development.

It remains to be seen if changing the name to Golden Cry will work things out between MGM and Krollywood.

Elsewhere, Ubisoft will not be including the in-game map editor with the new Far Cry 6. According to game director Alexandre Letendre, removing the Arcade Mode from Far Cry 6 “was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution.”