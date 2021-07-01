Diablo 4’s New Dye System Adds More Depth To Character Customization

Blizzard Entertainment continues to ensure that Diablo 4 will have the most in-depth character customization than any of the previous Diablo games.

In a new quarterly update from earlier today, lead character artist Arnaud Kotelnikoff confirmed that players will be able to customize their Diablo 4 characters in numerous ways. That includes swapping faces, hairstyles, and facial hair which currently covers beards and eyebrows.

Diablo 4 will also allow players to add jewelry to their characters such as nose piercings and earrings, as well as makeup, tattoos, and body paints. All of the aforementioned customizations will furthermore be open to color changes.

Kotelnikoff noted that nearly all customization elements will be shared between all classes. However, “some elements will be class specific” so that classes do not lose their unique backgrounds and identities.

Most importantly, Blizzard has expanded the dye system for Diablo 4 which now “empower players to customize the look of their characters [to] help build a stronger connection to those characters and the game.”

Each armor piece (helmet, chest, gloves, legs, and boots) can be dyed separately with a different color or players can choose a single palette for all.

While the dye system was there in Diablo 3 as well, the one in Diablo 4 can identify material types to ensure what color goes on what material. That is important since Blizzard is still keen to not steer away from its gloomy and dark roots. The result being that the new dye system will have a realistic range of colors that fit with world-building as well as the classes.

In other words, the improved dye system does a lot more than just drench characters in a bucket of paint. The applied colors help make the armor pieces as well as their embedded designs pop out while still adhering to the hellish setting of Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment has still not given a release window. The new installment remains in active development and may have even hosted a technical closed alpha. The game will continue to receive quarterly updates in the future as well. The developer wants to take advantage of every fan-feedback to ensure the most realistically dark Diablo game in the franchise.