Fans Believe Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Will Be Announced At EA Play Live 2021

The much-anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 might be getting officially announced next month, or so do fans believe.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, publisher Electronic Arts (EA) beckoned players to head back into Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which will be enjoying its two-year anniversary in November 2021.

The tweet was not even original since EA was simply echoing the sentiments of an opinion piece published by Game Informer a few days back. The tweet however was enough for fans to start raising their expectations of EA formally announcing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 at EA Play Live next month.

"Now is a great time to get back to Jedi: Fallen Order." https://t.co/gCvfiyaOx5 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 29, 2021

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 has been believed to be in development since the first game was launched to a stellar reception. Several job listings from developer Respawn Entertainment have further hinted the sequel to be in development.

EA has also not been shy about calling Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as the start of a franchise during its earnings calls. The game was released in November 2019 and sold more than 8 million copies by January 2020 and more than 8 million copies by March 2020. EA noted that sales exceeded its expectations and hence, it would only be normal to pursue the franchise with a sequel.

It needs to be also recalled that multiple reports in 2020 confirmed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 to be in the works at Respawn Entertainment and which will continue the narrative from where the first one left off.

If these reports and rumors (as well as speculations) are to be believed, Jedi: Fallen Order 2 has been slated for a release around the 2022 holiday season. That would give the sequel around three years of development time, which is what Respawn Entertainment took for both of its Titanfall games.