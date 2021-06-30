Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Alien Artifact Locations Guide

The players can now collect the Alien Artifacts for Week 4, with a total of 5 new artifacts being added this season. We’ll be detailing each of the Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Alien Artifact Locations for you to collect and unlock cosmetic options for the Kymera skin.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Alien Artifact Locations

Counting to this week’s Alien Artifacts, you should have a grand total of 80 in your inventory if you’ve been keeping up with us! Like every week, we’ve brought you Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Alien Artifact Locations in this guide. Time to start hunting and completing this week’s challenges and if you are missing any from the previous weeks of Season 7, you can always go back and collect those Fortnite Chapter 2 alien artifacts as well.

One can also get Alien Artifacts from the Cosmic Chests, but they will offer the fewer amount of Artifacts. Although cosmic chests offer fewer numbers of Alien Artifacts, still they can add some of them to the stocks, so one should try to find max All you need to know are the locations of these artifacts, and we will be guiding you to find each location.

This week presents Alien Artifacts in five locations around the map. Finding them all is important for customizing your Fortnite Kymera skin.

Steamy Stacks

Here, you will find the first Week 4 Alien Artifact on a pipe connected adjacent to the building. Following is the image showing the marked location on the map.

Dirty Docks

After reaching Dirty Docks, head towards the stairs that lead towards the blue warehouse. You will find the second Week 4 Alien Artifact under the stairs. Here is the image of the map.

Holly Hedges

Here, head to the central red building. Outside the building, you will find some plants, and the third Week 4 Alien Artifact is hidden on one of the shelves in these plants.

Weeping Woods

After reaching this place, one can see the two buildings. Enter the smaller building, and here you can find the fourth Week 4 Alien Artifact on the second floor close to a window. The image below marks the location clearly.

Lazy Lake

Move towards the yellow house right at the corner. Here, move to the shed, and here is the fifth Week 4 Alien Artifact hidden. The marked image will let you reach the destination easily.