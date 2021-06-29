Sony Could Be Acquiring Demon’s Souls’ Bluepoint Games As Well

Sony Interactive Entertainment has now acquired Housemarque, the Finnish developer behind Returnal. That however may not be the only acquisition to be announced by Sony in the coming days.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, PlayStation Japan posted an image (via Nibel) that not only welcomed Housemarque to the PlayStation Studios family but also Bluepoint Games, the developer behind the recent Demon’s Souls remake.

The said image has since then been deleted and replaced with an edited version without the mention of Bluepoint Games and without a Demon’s Souls knight in the background. Sony remains to issue a statement at the time of writing.

..so apparently PlayStation Japan uploaded the wrong image with their first tweet on Housemarque's acquisition, and it actually mentions a Bluepoint acquisition pic.twitter.com/yQBHtLbG5c — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

Bluepoint Games has made a name for itself in recent years for pushing high-quality remasters and remakes. The developer remastered God of War and God of War 2 as well as Ico and Shadow of the Colossus for starters. The developer then moved on to remaster Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Most notably, the remake of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon’s Souls on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 respectfully was nothing short of brilliance.

Last year, Bluepoint Games president Marco Thrush expressed a wish to continue working with Sony if given an opportunity. That was saying much since both parties have already enjoyed a long relationship across multiple PlayStation generations. That was the reason why many PlayStation fans wanted Sony to move in for an acquisition.

Incidentally, it was only earlier in the year when a rumor began floating that Sony will be bringing Bluepoint Games into its fold as a first-party PlayStation studio within the first 2021 quarter. While that never happened, it goes without saying that the team behind the Demon’s Souls remake will make for an excellent addition to the PlayStation Studios family for PlayStation 5.