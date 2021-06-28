Scarlet Nexus Side Quests Guide

In this guide, we will talk about the side quests in Scarlet Nexus. If you’re looking for extra bits of lore or just money/XP in general, then side-quests in Scarlet Nexus are a pretty good way to go. We’ll be discussing all of Scarlet Nexus Side Quests in this guide and what rewards you get for completing each one of them.

Scarlet Nexus Side Quests

There are 34 Scarlet Nexus side quests in the game for each storyline of both protagonists. This means that there are 34 side quests for Yuito and 34 side quests for Kasane. They are not imperative for progressing through the story of the game, but if you feel like earning yourself a little bit more, then side quests do come with their fair share of entertainment.

How to find and Complete Side Quests

When you start phase 1 of Scarlet Nexus, side quests will begin to appear on the world map. Their icons will be like diamonds on the map. It is very easy to overlook these side quests because the game does nothing whatsoever to entice you towards these specific activities.

These side quests are fairly easy. You just have to take out some enemies in a certain way in order to complete these quests. For finding these enemies you can just go to the main menu and then Library.

To complete a side quest once you’ve followed through with all of the objectives, report it by going to your Quests menu and clicking on ‘Report Complete’. You won’t have to go back and talk to the original NPC.

You won’t miss any side quests. You can even postpone the side quests and do them whenever it is more comfortable for you.

Now let’s look at the list of quests in the game. There will be two lists for each of the protagonists. First, we will take a look at Yuito’s Quests:

Yuito Side Quests

These are all the side missions for Yuito you will get to take on in Scarlet Nexus. These are separated by phases or more commonly known as chapters in the game. Let’s take a look:

Phase 1

These are the side quests from phase one:

Don’t Get Cocky

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to get two Kikuchiba Environment C. For completing this quest, you will get Oil-Proof Coating.

Surprise Test!

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 2 Vase Paws in mid-air who is present in Kikuchiba. For completing this quest, you will get Light Jelly x3.

Trouble with Fire

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 2 Fuel Pool while SAS pyrokinesis is active. For completing this quest, you will get Prometheus Torch Type 2.

Phase 2

These are the side quests for Phase 2:

Because It’s Good!

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to get 2 Medium Jelly. For completing this quest, you will get a red Bunny Ear Device.

Surprise Test Cont.

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 2 Wither Sabbat with Brain Crush. For completing this quest, you will get Medium Jelly x 3

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 2:

Human-like, but Not

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 5 Buddy Rummy during Brain Drive you can find them in Mizuhagawa. For completing this quest, you will get Normalization Tablet.

Phase 4

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 4:

Responsibility Issue

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to get 1 Max Jelly. For completing this quest, you will get a generic Fire-Proof Barrier.

Steel Body

This side quest is located at Musubi’s. Your objective is to defeat 1 Auger Sabbat while SAS sclerokinesis is active. For completing this quest, you will get Peerless Adam and T3 Gauntlets.

Phase 5

These are the side quests of Phase 5:

Eyes That See All

This side quest is located on Stairs near OSF HQ. Your objective is to defeat 2 Saws Paws in Abandoned Subway while SAS Clairvoyance is active. For completing this quest, you will get a Blank Plant Observation Journal.

Destroy the Shell

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 3 Rat Rut in Kunad Highway with Charge Attack. For completing this quest, you will get generic Water-Proof Coating.

Standby Phase 5

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 5:

The Urge to Train

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 3 Brawn Yawn while SAS Sclerokinesis is active. For completing this quest, you will get a famous Select Alcohol Set.

For a Teammate

This side quest is located in OSF Hospital. Your objective is to defeat 4 Marabou Pendu while SAS Teleportation is active. For completing this quest, you will get a weight Hammer v4.

Fire with Fire

This side quest is located in Musubi’s. Your objective is to defeat 3 Kitchen Rummy and use a Combo Vision with Hanabi. For completing this quest, you will get Luxury Oil.

Environmentalism

This side quest is located in Musubi’s. Your objective is to defeat 1 Auger Sabbat using a Combo Vision with Gemma. For completing this quest, you will get a red Cat Ear Head, Animal Paw, and Animal Foot.

Standby Phase 6

This is the side quest of Standby Phase 6:

Infinite Multiplying

This side quest is located in OSF Training Hall. Your objective is to defeat 2 Doppel Pool while SAS Clairvoyance is active. For completing this quest, you will get a Lily Bell M20-4 C

Standby Phase 7

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 7:

Vision and Reflexes

This side quest is located in Musubi’s. Your objective is to defeat 1 Barrista Santa and use a Combo Vision with Tsugumi. For completing this quest, you will get a generic Electric-Proof Barrier.

Brain Field Data

This side quest is located in OSF Hospital. Your objective is to defeat 3 Wither Sabbat in the Brain Field. For completing this quest, you will get a generic Confusion Ward.

Phase 8

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 8:

Growing Other

This side quest is located in Musubi’s. Your objective is to defeat 2 Base Paws and use a Combo Vision with Luka. For completing this quest, you will get a Drone and Controller.

Going to Togetsu

This side quest is located in Musubi’s. Your objective is to defeat 5 Session Pound during Brain Drive. For completing this quest, you will get a white Full-Face Mask.

Phase 9

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 9:

Counter Research

This side quest is located on the bridge in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 3 Cushion Pound with intercept. For completing this quest, you will get a white Breastplate.

Totally Lost

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 3 Missin Poun with Psychokinesis Finish. For completing this quest, you will get a red OSF Armband Vision.

Ruins Fan

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to deliver 2 Abandoned Subway Environment C. For completing this quest, you will get a SAS Recovery Support Mk 1.

Help With Coverage

This side quest is located in OSF Hospital. Your objective is to defeat 5 Scummy Rummy with Psychokineses Follow-up Attack. For completing this quest, you will get a white Ogre Horn.

Phase 10

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 10:

Inspiration

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 2 Rat Rut using a Combo Vision with Kyoka.

For completing this quest, you will get Room Fragrance.

Photo Model Request

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 3 Bile Pool using Combo Vision with Shiden. For completing this quest, you will get a Nature Landscape Photograph.

Veteran Experience

This side quest is located in Musubi’s. Your objective is to defeat 2 Slippy Chinery with Psychokinesis Read Attack. For completing this quest, you will get a Brain Field Gear and a SAS Refueling Drink.

Phase 11

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 11:

Trouble With Flying

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 3 Marabou Pendu using a Combo Vision with Kagero. For completing this quest, you will get a Rare Vintage Alcohol.

Rooting for the Hero

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 3 Barrista Santa while SAS psychokinesis is active. For completing this quest, you will get a Passionate Flower Painting.

Mini-Boss Strat

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 3 Bandeau Pendu and use a Combo Vision with Arashi. For completing this quest, you will get Ranch Escape “Poppoko Adventure”.

Post-game, after Credits

These are the side quests after the storyline is completed:

Important Mission

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 4 Fuel Pool while SAS pyrokinesis is active and defeat 2 Buddy Ruddy with Brain Field Super Armor. For completing this quest, you will get a Monkey Phantom Art.

Suppression Support

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 2 Winery Chinery while using a Combo Vision with Kasane. For completing this quest, you will get a Bond Assist.

For the Exhibition

This side quest is located in Sumeragi Tomb Grounds. Your objective is to defeat 3 Saliva Santa while SAS teleportation is active and defeat 4 Marabou Pendu with Slam Attack. For completing this quest, you will get Elephant Phantom Art.

Verifying the Secret

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 3 Missin Poun with Psychokinesis Finish and defeat 2 Vine Yawn while SAS clairvoyance is active. For completing this quest, you will get Swallow Phantom Art.

No Interference!

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 2 Auger Sabat while SAS sclerokinesis is active and defeat 2 Booger Sabat with Charge Attack. For completing this quest, you will get Turtle Phantom Art.

Kasane Side Missions

Now we will take a look at Scarlet Nexus Side missions for Kasane:

Top Cadet’s Prowess

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to deliver 2 Mizuhagawa Environment C.

For completing this quest, you will get Generic Water-Proof Coating.

Phase 1

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 1:

Trouble with Moisture

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 2 Bile Pool while SAS electrokinesis is active. For completing this quest, you will get Special Baton Type R-2.

Surprise Test!

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 2 Vase Paws in mid-air. For completing this quest, you will get three Light Jelly.

Phase 2

These are the side quests of Phase 2:

Collecting Donations

This side quest is located in Sumeragi Tomb Grounds. Your objective is to deliver 2 Medium Jelly. For completing this quest, you will get a black Bunny Ear Device.

Surprise Test Cont.

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 2 Wither Sabbat with Brain Crush. They can be found in Mizuhagawa. For completing this quest, you will get three Medium Jelly.

Phase 3

These are the side quests of Phase 3:

Brain Drive Training

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 5 Rainy Rummy during Brain Drive. For completing this quest, you will get three Normalization Table.

Missed Deadline

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 3 Plateau Pendu while SAS Duplication is active. For completing this quest, you will get a Fun Snack Set.

Standby Phase 4

This is the side quest of Standby Phase 4:

Environmentalism

This side quest is located in Musubi’s. Your objective is to defeat 3 Auger Sabbat with Brain Crush. For completing this quest, you will get a black Cat Ear Head, Animal Paw, and Animal Foot.

Phase 5

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 5:

Incredible Speed

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 2 Bandeau Pendu while SAS hypervelocity is active. For completing this quest, you will get an Innocent Rabbit hug.

In Need of Meds

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to deliver 1 Max Jelly. For completing this quest, you will get a generic Electric-Proof Barrier.

Barrage Attack

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 2 Rat Rut use a Combo Vision with Kyoka. For completing this quest, you will get Pronghorn 94.

Phase 6

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 6:

Power Analysis

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 4 Marabou Pendu while SAS invisibility is active. For completing this quest, you will get Invisible Dancer v4+.

Brain Field Data

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 2 Brawn Yawn in the Brain Field. For completing this quest, you will get a generic Confusion Ward.

Phase 7

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 7:

Easy Victory

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 3 Rat rut with Charge Attack. For completing this quest, you will get a generic Oil-Proof Coating.

Aerial Attack

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 3 Barrista Santa with Slam Attack. For completing this quest, you will get a generic Fire-Proof Barrier.

Fast and Quick Prep

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 1 Winery Chinery using a Combo Vision with Arashi. For completing this quest, you will get a Hanging Scroll “Speed”.

What’s in the Box?!

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 2 Saliva Santa use a Combo Vision with Shiden. For completing this quest, you will get a Lightning Photograph.

Phase 8

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 8:

Busy Bee

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 3 Bandeau Pendu using a Combo Vision with Kagero.

For completing this quest, you will get a Printed Photo Stand.

Help with Coverage

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 5 Scummy Pendu with Psychokinesis Follow-up Attack.

For completing this quest, you will get a luminous Ogre Horn.

Going to Togetsu

This side quest is located in Musubi’s. Your objective is to defeat 5 Session Pound during Brain Drive.

For completing this quest, you will get a luminous Full-Face Mask.

Phase 9

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 9:

Please Collect Intel

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to deliver 2 Kunad Highway Environment C.

For completing this quest, you will get a Health Boost: Mk IV.

Power to Repel

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 3 Kitchen Rummy with intercept.

For completing this quest, you will get a luminous Breastplate.

Seeking Your Advice

This side quest is located in OSF Hospital. Your objective is to defeat 5 Cushion Pound with Psychokinesis Finish.

For completing this quest, you will get a black OSF Armband Vision.

Phase 10

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 10:

Even a Small Guy…

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 1 Booger Sabbat using a Combo Vision with Luka.

For completing this quest, you will get an adjustable Dumbbell.

Disaster Prevention

This side quest is located in Seiran City. Your objective is to defeat 3 Fuel Pool using a Combo Vision with Hanabi.

For completing this quest, you will get a Simple Candle.

Forecaster’s Hunch

This side quest is located in Musubi’s. Your objective is to defeat 1 Winery Chinery using a Combo Vision with Tsugumi.

For completing this quest, you will get a Brain Field Gear and a SAS Refueling Drink

Phase 11

These are the side quests of Standby Phase 11:

Psychokinesis x Psychokinesis

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 2 Barrista Santa using a Combo Vision with Yuito.

For completing this quest, you will get a Baki Floor Light.

Multiplier

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 3 Doppel Pool while SAS clairvoyance is active.

For completing this quest, you will get a Meditative Flower Painting.

Good Ol’ Iron Wall

This side quest is located in OSF Hospital. Your objective is to defeat 2 Auger Sabbat using a Combo Vision with Gemma.

For completing this quest, you will get Home Medicine “Health for Tomorrow”.

Post Story Quests

These are the side quests that appear after the storyline is completed:

For the Exhibition

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to, defeat 3 Session Pound while SAS electrokinesis is active and defeat 3 Rainy Rumm in mid-air.

For completing this quest, you will get a Catfish Phantom Art.

Want to Learn More

This side quest is located in Suoh City Ryujin Ward. Your objective is to defeat 2 Juttie Chinery while SAS duplication is active and defeat 2 Winery Chinery with Psychokinesis Follow-Up Attack.

For completing this quest, you will get Honey Bee Phantom Art.

Enchanted by Weapons

This side quest is located in OSF Training Facility (Suoh). Your objective is to defeat 2 Grin Yawn while SAS hypervelocity is active and defeat 4 Vase Paws with a Perfect Dodge Attack.

For completing this quest, you will get Horse Phantom Art.

The Other in a Dream

This side quest is located in Musubi’s. Your objective is to defeat 3 Saliva Santa while SAS psychokinesis is active. For completing this quest, you will get Combat Experience Assist.

Help with a Report

This side quest is located in OSF Hospital. Your objective is to defeat 3 Base Paws while SAS invisibility is active and defeat 3 Saw Paws with Brain Crush. For completing this quest, you will get a Lizard Phantom Art.