Mario Golf Super Rush offers players some outfits that aren’t just there for an aesthetic effect, but also provide added bonuses that can help you out every now and then. We will be showing you how to unlock outfits in Mario Golf Super Rush.

How to Unlock Outfits in Mario Golf Super Rush

There are many outfits in Mario Golf Super Rush that the players can use other than the default ones. The outfits include six pieces of clothing attire and six pieces of shoes.

These outfits aren’t just meant for a good appearance, but rather these outfits offer different perks and bonuses. The bonuses such as reducing speed loss and stamina burn can be important to help players deal with arduous situations while playing the game. These outfits, as a result, help players to improve their performance in the game.

Here is a list of all the outfits in Mario Golf Super Rush and how to get them. We will also include the perks that these outfits offer.

Clothes

Item Shop Perk Cost Cool Attire Balmy Dunes Reduces water loss 1000 coins Stamina Attire Bonny Greens Reduces loss of stamina while dashing 800 coins Attack Attire Ridgerock Lake Reduces loss of stamina while special dashing 800 coins Standard Attire Go to Caddie Master Everyday golf attire – Lightning Attire Wild Weather Woods Reduces damage that lightning can cause 1000 coins Heat Attire Bowser Highlands Reduces damage that gimmicks can cause 1200 coins

Shoes

Item Shop Perk Cost Desert Shoes Balmy Dunes Reduces loss of speed in quicksand, bunkers, and waste areas 800 coins Grass Shoes Bonny Greens Reduces loss of speed in rough areas 500 coins Climbing Shoes Ridgerock Lake Reduces loss of speed on a slope 500 coins Standard Shoes Go to Caddie Master Everyday golf shoes – Woodsy Shoes Wild Weather Woods Reduces speed loss even at highly arduous areas 800 coins Snow Shoes Bowser Highlands Reduces loss of speed in snow 1000 coins

These are all the outfits that players can get in addition to the default ones. Keeping in view the perks that these outfits offer, they are never a bad deal to grab. We hope that getting these outfits now wouldn’t be a problem for you at all. Now get ready to grab these outfits and ace the game.