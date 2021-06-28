Fable 4 Gets Star Citizen’s Environment Artist

The new and upcoming Fable 4 will now see the involvement of a notable environment artist to boost its ongoing development.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, senior environment artist Luan Vetoreti announced that he has been given a “dream opportunity” to join developer Playground Games for Fable 4.

Vetoreti was previously working with developer Cloud Imperium Games as a senior environment artist for Star Citizen. He spent five years working on the in-development space simulation game and as such, Star Citizen players will be familiar with his skills and have an idea of the kind of beautiful environments Vetoreti will bring to Fable 4.

And now for something I’m crazy excited for. Starting next week I’ll be joining @WeArePlayground as a Senior Environment Artist working on Fable!! – This is a dream opportunity and I can’t wait for it! 🧚‍♀️🐸 pic.twitter.com/5eWeJyxzxR — Luan Vetoreti (@IllusiveVoxel) June 28, 2021

There have been few updates on the new Fable game in recent months. Last month for example, a job listing confirmed that Fable 4 will potentially use the proprietary ForzaTech engine to power its rich next-generation open-world setting. The new installment was being rumored to use Unreal Engine 5 instead which Playground Games recently shut down.

The new Fable reboot was said to be using an entirely custom-made graphics engine instead of a third-party commercial one and as such, developer Turn 10 Studios has been busy adding new features like ray tracing lighting to ForzaTech to enrich open-world environments.

Fable 4 will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.