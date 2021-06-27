Scarlet Nexus Failed to Load System Data Errors, Failed to Connect Error, Crashes and Fixes

Scarlet Nexus is an action RPG developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game is popular among critics and players. However, like every other major game release these days especially on PC, Scarlet Nexus has its fair share of errors and crashes and we will help you fix all the possible errors and issues you might encounter while playing Scarlet Nexus in the guide below.

Scarlet Nexus Errors and Fixes

Honestly, at this point, it isn’t surprising that a PC port of a popular game, especially one made by Bandai Namco is lackluster especially when it comes to bugs and crashes. Scarlet Nexus has its fair share of issues ranging from controller problems, being unable to switch to the game after alt-tabbing to completely being unable to play from the start because of System Data Error.

How to Fix Failed to Load System Data Error

Some players are reporting to face this error, especially on Steam. Here is the message that appears when this error occurs “[Notice regarding Steam version] We have confirmed the phenomenon that the game cannot be started when non-alphanumeric characters are used in the Windows user name. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to the target customers as we are currently investigating, but we will inform you as soon as the details become available.”

This means the error occurs when your Windows username contains any non-English characters. To fix this error, you can create an extra new Windows user account.

Go to Family and Other Users under the Manage your account section.

Then click on Add Someone to this PC option.

Now, follow the user creation procedure and make sure to create a username with English characters only.

Once you create this account, run the game through this account to avoid this error.

How to Fix Not Responding or Crashing Error

The players are reporting this error as well since the time of the release of the game. The game crashes when launching or even during the gameplay as well. Here are some things that you can try to get rid of this error. First, check the system requirements for the game. Here are the minimum system requirements for Scarlet Nexus.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 | AMD FX-8350

Intel Core i5-3470 | AMD FX-8350 Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760, 2 GB | AMD Radeon HD 7970, 3 GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760, 2 GB | AMD Radeon HD 7970, 3 GB DirectX: Version 11

Following are the recommended system requirements.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-6600 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i7-6600 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, 4 GB | AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4 GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, 4 GB | AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4 GB DirectX: Version 11

Now, if your system meets the above-mentioned requirement but still the game crashes, then try the following solutions.

Get Latest OS and Graphics Update

Sometimes the game crashes due to outdated OS and graphics card, so make sure you have the latest version. To install the latest version follow the steps below:

Select the Start button and then click on Settings.

Next, select Update & Security option.

Lastly, chose the Windows update option to update to the latest version.

Steam and GeForce experience carry many features, so they can also be a cause for the game to crash. You can try disabling them. To do so,

Open Steam and click on Properties under the Library option.

Now, move to the general section and uncheck Enable Steam Overlay while in-game box.

For GeForce experience,

Open Geforce Experience and click on the gear icon.

Here, select the General option and click the in-game overlay to disable the feature.

Verify Integrity on Steam

Another reason for the crashing can be the corrupted game files. This can happen when you forcibly close a program or during the installation of the game. You should verify integrity to avoid this issue. Try the following steps to do so

Restart your PC and open Steam.

Now, click on the Library option.

Right-click Days Gone and then chose the Properties option

Next, open the Local Files section, and then select the Verify Integrity of Game Files button.

Launch Scarlet Nexus in Windowed Mode

Try launching the game in Windowed mode, as sometimes running the game in full-screen mode can cause the game to crash due to larger consumption of resources. To do so, follow the steps below

Open Steam and click on Library

Right-click Scarlet Nexus and then go to properties

Under the General section, select Set Launch options

Now, enter the following codes in the text field:

-windowed -noborder

Select Ok

Close Background Running Programs

Sometimes you don’t notice the background running programs, so check and close any programs running in the background. These background programs consume a lot of resources, so closing them can make the processing of the game easier for the CPU.

How to Fix Alt-Tab Bug In Scarlett Nexus

This bug occurs when you press alt-tab while the game is running. Players can solve the problem by running the game in borderless mode. Another way is to press Tab while hovering over the Scarlet Nexus icon on the tab bar on your screen.

How to Fix Game Not Loading or Failed to Connect Error

This error causes the game not to load on launching. If you face this problem, check your internet connection first. If the internet is running fine then Steam, PSN, or Xbox Live may be down. If nothing of the above problem exists then there might be issue with the game servers, so wait for the servers to get normal again.

How to Fix Scarlet Nexus Controller Issues On PC

The game is recommended to be played with a controller, as the game doesn’t offer good enough support for keyboard and mouse. Some players have reported issues with the controller as well, so we will be guiding how you can solve this problem.

Dualshock 4 Prompts

If suitable button prompts don’t appear while using the controller, then follow the steps below to solve the issue.

Open Steam, and click on Library

Now, click Scarlet Nexus, and then select Properties

Next, navigate to the controller tab

Here, select Disable Steam Input Option

Bugged Dualsense Controller

If keys of your controller aren’t showing up then try the solution below.

After you follow the steps mentioned above under the heading Dualshock 4 prompts

Go to controller general settings under the controller tab

This will open Steam’s big picture. Here, check PlayStation configuration support.

Now restart the game, hopefully, this will fix the issue for you.