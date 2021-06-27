Epic Games Sued For Allegedly Using Patented Communication Tech For Fortnite

Epic Games has been slapped with a patent infringement-lawsuit over the communication and messaging systems used by Fortnite.

According to court documents obtained earlier today, plaintiff IngenioShare claims that defendant Epic Games has knowingly committed patent infringement by using technologies owned by its affiliate companies.

Fortnite allows its players to easily communicate with each other by first approving access and without having to share their personal contact information. IngenioShare notes that the said communication and messaging mediums were secured under multiple patents a decade before Epic Games created Fortnite.

Hence, the popular battle royale game has been infringing on the patented technologies of IngenioShare all these years and as such, the plaintiff demands a jury by trial in the United States District Court of Texas.

IngenioShare further notes that its legal representatives approached Epic Games several times in recent years (November 2018, October 2019, and January 2020) to “discuss a business agreement” regarding the use of its “patented technologies in online communication” in Fortnite.

Epic Games however did not respond. The continuous patent infringement by Epic Games and its refusal to comply forces IngenioShare to seek resolution through legal means, reads the court documents.

“[IngenioShare’s] innovations applicable to communication technologies concerning multiplayer video games were the result of research and development efforts by the inventors.

“The inventors recognized the need for easier, more protected and/or secured electronic communication using multiple modes.

“[IngenioShare’s] innovations in this regard are well-suited to allow players of multiplayer video games to communicate with ease, privately and securely, and in real-time using multiple modes, while keeping their contact information private.

“Such innovations are protected by [IngenioShare’s] patents…which were first filed in 2006 more than a decade before [Epic Games’] Fortnite product was first released.”

Epic Games however appears to not be alone in this patent infringement-lawsuit. According to a press release from last year highlighted by IngenioShare to express how Fortnite uses IpVenture, its patented communication technologies, Respawn Entertainment uses IpVenture as well for Apex Legends.

“IpVenture is pleased to find out that the studios behind Apex Legends and Fortnite have implemented their patented technologies…

“Apex Legends has also implemented IpVenture’s further improvements: text messages can be converted to voice and read to players, and vice versa.”

IngenioShare makes it clear that as the owner of all related patents, it holds “the right to bring suit for past, present, and future patent infringement, and to collect past, present, and future damages.” It seeks “a reasonable royalty” as compensation for each patent infringed.

Epic Games remains to respond to the lawsuit.