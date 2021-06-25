Silent Hill Creator Keiichiro Toyama’s New Game Is A Choice-Driven Experience

Even if the Silent Hill series is apparently now dead, that doesn’t mean that its creator, Keiichiro Toyama, is just sitting by and letting his horror talents go to waste. Bokeh Game Studios is now in the process of developing, Keiichiro Toyama’s new game with his help, though not much is known about it.

Bokeh Game Studios was created by another well-known Japanese horror game creator, Kazunobu Sato, who created the Siren games. The studio recently released a video focused around Sato, mainly how he arrived at video game development and how he and Toyama met one another and began working to create a game together.

Not much is known about the game, such as a title or a plot, but we do know that the game is a choice-driven narrative that will mess with the player’s head and make them second-guess their choices both narratively and emotionally. It will also include something called a “sacrifice” system.

Keiichiro Toyama’s new game could help to be a breath of fresh air for many Silent Hill fans, who were left in the lurch when Konami cancelled the upcoming Silent Hills game in the aftermath of their falling out with Hideo Kojima, who was leading that project.

What could have been a dream team of horror and storytelling instead went over to Death Stranding, but hopefully Toyama and Sato can work together and create something that would have been just as good, even if it’s not necessarily a Silent Hill or Siren game.

We didn’t get any news of Keiichiro Toyama’s new game at E3 last week, and we very well might not get any information about it for a long while, but hopefully after years of waiting for a good Silent Hill game, fans of Toyama’s work will end up satisfied by whatever he’s making now.