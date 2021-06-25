How Long Does it Take to Beat Scarlet Nexus

Scarlet Nexus, the latest action RPG by Bandai Namco boasts an interesting plot, where the story takes us to the future where a hormone is recognized in the human brain, which grants people extra-sensory powers. Players will obviously be wondering how long the story of Scarlet Nexus lasts before they invest time and money into it. According to the sources, it will be 20 hours of normal gameplay, and adding up the side activities, will take it to 30 hours of playtime.

The statement of the developer also certifies this estimation, which says,

“The overall story and including all the sub-quests that we are planning, it should be a game of about 40 to 50 hours playtime”.

Also, everyone will want to play with both the main characters to experience everything in the game. The first character is Yuito, a Katana-wielding new recruit of the OSF, and the other one is Kasane. Kasane is an intelligent girl and is also part of OSF, which aims to defend humans from ‘Others’.

Both characters in Scarlet Nexus are different from the other one and carry their own storyline, so it is important to experience the gameplay of both the characters to fully understand the story. If you play both of them, the length will probably increase to 50 hours.

Developers seem to be putting their heart and soul into the creativity of the game. The captivating replaying opportunities are brimming throughout the game, giving players an ample amount of opportunities to explore. We’re as siked as you are after the developer’s statements.