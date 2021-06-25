Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Catti Brie Guide

Catti Brie is a fighter character in D&D Dark Alliance and is a long-range bow master. This Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance: Catti Brie Character Guide focuses on all the abilities, ultimates, feats and moves of Catti Brie.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Catti Brie

Catti Brie is one of the four playable characters in Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance. She is a human archer and can shoot very efficiently from mid to long range.

Catti Brie’s Abilities

Talking about abilities, there is a certain limit to them in Dark Alliance. That being said, you can only keep two abilities active at a time for any character. Hence, read on the descriptions of Catti Brie’s abilities thoroughly to select the two best ones according to your play style.

Healing Spirit

The first and most useful abilities of Catti Brie is her healing spirit that she can enchant to heal her health. However, this ability is in fact a compensation for her low Constitution due to which she is more prone to damage.

Ensnaring Strike

Ensnaring Strike is a powerful ability that Catti Brie can use to call the forth roots that hels her grapple monsters in front of her.

This ability has a cool down period, which can be slowed down by using Elixir of Concentration. It is a starting ability of Catti-Brie and hence you won’t need to unlock it using feats.

Heartseeker Volley

Heartseeker Volley is a pretty lethal ability as when used, arrows fall from the sky onto the monsters, dealing damage to them and making them slow.

Moreover, allies that are standing in the area of arrow-fall will get Precision Strikes and their Critical hits will be improved too.

In order to unlock the Heartseeker Volley ability, you’ll have to unlock Heartseeker Volley move.

Resurrection

Resurrection is Catti Brie’s ability that allows her to revive all the knocked down allies within the range of the ability.

You’ll need to unlock the Resurrection move to unlock this ability.

Feats

Feats in Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance provide passive bonuses and abilities that enhance fighting capabilities. Catti Brie can equip the following Feats upon unlocking them.

Healer

Healer feat lets Catt -Brie have an increased HP when getting raised to 100%. You can unlock this Feat by utilizing 1 Feat Point.

Athletic

To unlock Athletic for Catti Brie, you have to spend 1 Feat Point and have at least 5 Level. You also need to have unlocked Healer feat before unlocking it.

Athletic Feat will get Catti Brie 15% Stamina cost reduction from Evades and Dodges.

Endurance

Endurance can be unlocked by unlocking Athletic, reaching level 5, and utilize 1 Feat point.

You will get 10% max stamina bonus by unlocking Endurance feat.

Keen Mind

To unlock Keen Mind feat for Catti Brie, you’ll need to have reached level 10 and have unlocked Endurance feat. Utilize 1 Feat point then to unlock it.

Keen Mind feat grants 15% cooldown reduction.

Scavenger

Cattie Brie can unlock the scavenger feat simply by utilizing 1 Feat Point.

It grants the passive bonus of increased useable drop by 1.

Lucky

Lucky feat can be unlocked by first achieving level 5 and unlocking Scavenger. You’ll then be able to buy it for 1 Feat Point.

Lucky feat grants you 7% gold drop bonus.

Persuasive

To unlock Persuasive feat for Catii Brie, you’ll need to be at level 5 at least and have unlocked Lucky feat. You can then unlock it via 1 Feat Point.

Persuasive feat grants 10% reduced prices of merchant in Kelvin’s Cairn.

Pack Rat

You can unlock the Pack Rat feat after reaching level 10 and having unlocked Persuasive feat. Utilize 1 Feat Point then to unlock it.

Pack Rat feat helps in increasing the usable item capacity by 1.

Catti Brie’s Moves

Catti Brie has 14 significant moves that you can unlock by purchasing them at different levels. These are:

Full Roundhouse: Unlocked at level 1 for 2,500 coins, this move stuns the monsters for a short time.

Kick Diver: Unlocked at level 1 for 2,500 coins, Kick Diver delivers a chain from a sliding tackle that transforms into a mule kick, knocking monsters to the back.

Lobbed Countdown: Unloacked at level 7 for 4,000 coins. Lobbed Countdown lets you fire a volley of arrows from the sky that are totally unlockable.

Bouncing Arrow: Unlocked at level 7 for 4,000 coins, Bouncing Arrow you shoot a bouncing arrow while doing a backward leap after a successful 3 strikes combo. It also increases your ultimate by 1%.

Lobbed Arrow: Unlocked at level 15 for 9,000 coins; this move lets you shoot a lobbed arrow to the sky that accumulates magical powers and pummels the ground with an 8x faster rate.

Viper Fang Kick: Unlocked at level 1 for 2,500 coins, Viper Fang Kick is a super-strong kick attack. It also fills your ultimate by 1%.

Heartseeker Volley: Unlocked at level 7 for 6,000 coins, this move spawns magical arrows in the sky that fall onto the monsters and deliver damage while inflicting Slowed.

Resurrection: Unlocked at level 7 for 6,000 coins, Resurrection lets you revive your allies within the range.

Cartwheel Bomber: Unlocked at level 1 for 2,500 coins, Cartwheel Bomber lets you deliver a cartwheel kick along with an explosive arrow that inflict burning damage.

Rising Kick: Unlocked at level 1 for 2,500 coins, this move is in fact a powerful reverse somersault kick throwing the monsters into the air.

Down Stinger: Unlocked at level 1 for 2,500 coins, you can use Down Stinger after an air attack to shoot down explosive short while landing.

Aerial Stunner: Unlocked at level 7 for 4,000 coins, Aerial Stunner move lets you combine your aerial move with a quick unblockable explosive arrow.

Rollback Shot: Unlocked at level 7 for 4,000 coins, this move lets you do a backward roll while shooting a series of unblockable arrows.

Piercing Shot: Unlocked at level 15 for 9,000 coins, you can use Piercing Shot to shoot a slow yet unblockable arrow that will pierce through all the monsters in line-of-sight of arrow.